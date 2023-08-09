U.S. Stocks Close Lower as Dow Jones Industrial Average Drops 0.54%

U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.54%. The losses were led by the technology, healthcare, and financial sectors.

The Dow Chemical Company was one of the session’s best performers, rising 0.96%, while Honeywell International Inc and Caterpillar Inc also saw gains. On the other hand, Salesforce Inc, Intel Corporation, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc were among the worst performers, with Salesforce Inc experiencing a 2.70% decline.

On the S&P 500, Axon Enterprise Inc, Axon Technologies, and FleetCor Technologies were the top performers, with Axon Enterprise Inc rising 14.06%. However, Nvidia Inc, Paramount Global Class B, and Broadcom Inc suffered losses, with Nvidia Inc down 4.72%.

The Nasdaq Composite saw Tango Therapeutics Inc, Renovaro Biosciences Inc, and Decibel Therapeutics Inc as its top performers. Meanwhile, Palisade Bio Inc, Bruush Oral Care Inc Unit, and Yellow Corp were the worst performers on the index.

In terms of market activity, there were more decliners than advancers on the New York Stock Exchange, with 1,593 stocks falling and 1,324 stocks rising. The Nasdaq Stock Exchange also saw more stocks closing down (2,222) than up (1,288).

Akamai Technologies saw its shares reach a 1-year high, while Palisade Bio Inc hit all-time lows.

The S&P 500 options implied volatility measure fell 0.19% to 15.96. Gold futures for December options declined by 0.57%, while WTI crude oil futures for September delivery rose by 1.62% and the October London Brent crude oil futures contract increased by 1.47%.

In forex markets, the EUR/USD exchange rate remained relatively flat at 1.10, while USD/JPY rose by 0.22% to 143.68. The U.S. dollar index futures fell slightly by 0.01% to 102.33.