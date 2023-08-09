U.S. Stocks Close Lower as Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 0.45%

U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.45%. Losses in the technology, healthcare, and financial sectors contributed to the decline. The S&P 500 lost 0.42% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.79%.

Among the session’s best performers were Amgen, which rose 3.11%, The Walt Disney Company, which gained 1.50%, and Apple, which saw a 0.53% increase. On the other hand, Salesforce Inc, Goldman Sachs Group, and Travelers were among the worst performers, with declines of 2.07%, 2.05%, and 1.32%, respectively.

The top performers on the S&P 500 included Eli Lilly & Company, DISH Network Corp., and Organon & Co, seeing increases of 14.87%, 9.56%, and 8.99%, respectively. International Flavors & Fragrances, Sealed Air, and Dekang Medical were among the worst performing stocks on the index, with declines of 19.37%, 9.51%, and 8.91%, respectively.

On the Nasdaq Composite, Bruush Oral Care Inc Unit, Vivos Therapeutics Inc, and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc were the top performers, with increases of 139.13%, 53.22%, and 45.88%, respectively. Proterra Inc, Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp, and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc were among the worst performers, seeing declines of 88.31%, 48.02%, and 43.14%, respectively.

The New York Stock Exchange saw more stocks declining (1,827) than rising (1,104), with 82 stocks remaining flat. Meanwhile, on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2,068 stocks closed down, while 1,393 stocks rose. Additionally, 156 individual stocks remained unchanged.

Eli Lilly and Company reached all-time highs, rising 14.87% to $521.60, while International Flavors & Fragrances Inc fell to five-year lows, declining 19.37% to $64.78. Proterra Inc and Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp both reached all-time lows, with declines of 88.31% and 48.02%, respectively.

The implied volatility for S&P 500 options rose 1.40% to 15.99. Gold futures for the December options contract were down 0.54% at $1,959.40, while WTI crude oil futures rose 1.04% to $82.79 and October London Brent crude oil futures rose 0.81% to $86.03.

The EUR/USD exchange rate remained unchanged at 1.10, while USD/JPY increased by 0.62% to 143.38. The U.S. dollar index futures rose 0.49% to 102.36.

