U.S. Stocks Close Mixed as Nasdaq Records Four-Day Losing Streak and Apple’s Market Value Evaporates by $190 Billion

U.S. Stocks Close Mixed as Major Indexes Recover From Early Losses

On Thursday, U.S. stocks made a modest recovery after opening with significant losses. The three major indexes closed mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite Index experiencing a four-day losing streak.

By the end of the trading day, the Nasdaq Composite Index fell by 0.89% to 13,748.83 points, marking its fourth consecutive day of decline. The S&P 500 Index also dipped by 0.32% to 4,451.14 points. However, the Dow Jones Index managed to rise by 0.17% to 34,500.73 points.

The U.S. economy and employment data continue to be hot topics, leading to concerns about potential interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Last week, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped to 216,000, significantly lower than both market expectations of 234,000 and the previous week’s figure of 229,000. This positive data, combined with recent energy price gains and a strong job market, could prompt the Federal Reserve to approve more rate hikes.

Chris Zacary, the chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance, stated that the expectations for the Federal Reserve to stay on hold for the remainder of the year could shift towards “one or two more rate hikes.” While this news may be slightly negative for stocks, it primarily impacted the Nasdaq, which is more sensitive to interest rates.

In terms of popular stocks, Apple faced a decline of 2.92%. Within the past two trading days, Apple’s market value has diminished by approximately $190 billion. Other large technology stocks such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Nvidia, Tesla, and Meta also experienced mixed results.

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast suffered a significant setback, with a 26.57% plunge, bringing it down more than 80% from its recent high. Additionally, C3.ai, which released its financial report after the market closed the previous day, experienced a 12.24% decline, while ChargePoint fell 10.91%.

Chinese concept stocks were also mostly down, as the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index closed with a 4.03% decrease to 6799.99 points. Among popular Chinese concept stocks, Xiaopeng Motors fell 7.86%, Bilibili fell 6.78%, Pinduoduo fell 4.90%, Alibaba fell 4.74%, and Weilai fell 4.72%.

In company news, General Motors (GM) proposed a 16% pay raise, with a 56% increase for new hires. However, UAW President Shawn Fain deemed this proposal “insulting” and far from meeting their demands, which include a 46% overall raise, guaranteed pensions, a “cost of living allowance,” and healthcare for retirees. The deadline given by the UAW is approaching, and negotiations with the Big Three auto manufacturers are still ongoing.

Furthermore, Lucid, an electric car maker, confirmed its intentions to enter the Chinese market, having made an initial investment. Details regarding the timing of their entry are yet to be determined.

Honda, on the other hand, announced an agreement with Tesla. They revealed that starting from 2025, their electric models launched in North America will adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS), allowing Honda customers to utilize Tesla’s supercharging stations.

In a separate announcement, the AI company Brand Engagement Network revealed plans to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), following a backdoor listing.

