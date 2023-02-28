U.S. stocks close: Musk regains the throne of the world’s richest man, and the three major indexes close modestly



News from the Financial Associated Press, February 28 (edited by Shi Zhengcheng)After last week’s significant decline, the US stock market rebounded slightly on Monday, but the overall gains were limited. Monday’s release of durable consumer goods orders and manufacturing data continued a streak of stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data.

(Minute chart of the three major indexes, source: TradingView) Neil Shearing, chief economist at Capital Economics, said that after a significant correction last week, a rebound of this magnitude is not uncommon, and the market is currently trying to understand the recent wave Economic data. In comparison, the European Central Bank is generally clear about what to do next, but the Fed’s “how high and how long to raise interest rates” is still the core point of view.

According to forecasts by Morgan Stanley’s analyst team, the Fed’s first rate cut could come in March 2024.

Hot Stock Performance

Most of the 11 sectors of the S&P 500 index were stronger on Monday, with consumer discretionary (+1.18%) and industrials (+0.83%) leading the gains.

(Performance of the S&P 500 Index sector, source: Fidelity) The performance of technology weights is also in a tepid state. Among them, Apple rose 0.82%, Microsoft rose 0.38%, Google rose 0.83%, Amazon rose 0.28%, Tesla rose 5.46%, Meta fell 0.50%, and Qualcomm fell 0.74%.

Chinese concept stocks also rebounded. On Monday, the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index closed up 1.33%. In terms of individual stocks, Tencent ADR rose 2.32%, JD.com fell 0.13%, Alibaba rose 0.28%, Bilibili fell 2.10%, and Baidu rose 5.17%.

company news

[The third chapter of the grand plan will be unveiled soon, and Musk will regain the throne of the richest man in the world]

According to media statistics, as Tesla’s stock price rose by more than 5% on Monday, Musk’s worth reached 187.1 billion U.S. dollars, surpassing luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault to return to the position of the world’s richest man. It’s been just two months. Year-to-date, Tesla’s share price has risen 68%.

On the news side, Tesla’s European official Twitter announced on Monday that the weekly production of the Model Y at the Berlin Gigafactory in Germany exceeded 4,000. But what excites the market even more is the third chapter of Tesla’s grand vision, which will be revealed this week. At present, the market generally predicts that Musk will discuss things such as expanding the super car factory and launching a cheaper third-generation car platform.

[Tencent-owned social platform in the United States launched a ChatGPT-like function]

On Monday local time, Snapchat, an American photo and short video social application, announced that the company will launch a chat robot My AI based on Open AI’s latest GPT technology, which will be open to paid subscribers first. In response to the known problems of ChatGPT, the company has also adjusted the behavior of the robot to prevent it from making outrageous remarks, and at the same time prohibited functions such as writing academic papers. At the close, Snapchat rose 0.71%.

[Qualcomm CEO said it himself! Apple’s 5G chip is coming soon]

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon revealed in an interview on Monday that Qualcomm expects Apple to use self-developed communication chips in 2024, but they can continue to contact the company if they want to continue to use Qualcomm products. For Qualcomm, Apple contributed nearly $10 billion in revenue in the last fiscal year, accounting for about 22%.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known technology industry analyst, also revealed on Monday that Apple has recently restarted the iPhone SE 4 project and will use a self-developed 5G chip. It remains to be seen whether the higher-end iPhone 16 series will use self-developed communication chips. If things go well on SE 4, Apple will also switch to self-developed communication chips in the iPad and Apple Watch product lines.

[Meta announced the establishment of a top product team to develop generative AI]

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Monday that the company is creating a top-level product team focused on rapidly advancing the company’s work in generative AI. In the short term, Zuckerberg said, the team’s main focus will be on creating creative and expressive tools. Longer term, companies will focus on developing AI characters that can help people in a variety of ways.

Last Friday, Meta released the artificial intelligence large-scale language model LLaMA on its official website, but currently this product is only used for research and training, and has not yet been put into products under the social media platform.

[“Buffett loves stocks” Occidental Petroleum’s financial report is lower than expected]

After the market closed on Monday, Occidental Petroleum disclosed its financial data for the fourth quarter, in which adjusted earnings per share were $1.61, analysts expected $1.79; adjusted net income for the fourth quarter was $1.6 billion; pre-tax chemical profits for the fourth quarter were $457 million, Analysts expected $454.4 million; fourth-quarter pre-tax oil and gas profit of $2.50 billion, analysts expected $2.63 billion. As of press time, Occidental Petroleum fell 1.54% after hours.

[Ford battery supplier says F-150 Lighting electric pickup fire is a rare event]

Ford Motor Co’s battery supplier SK On said Monday that the flaw that caused the F-150 Lightning electric pickup to catch fire earlier this month and halt production was not a fundamental flaw in the power supply’s design. SK On, the car battery unit of South Korea’s SK Innovation Co. Ltd, said in a statement: “We believe this is a rare incident and not a fundamental problem with battery technology or our overall manufacturing system. SK On is working with Ford , identified the root cause of the issue and implemented improvements in our processes to resolve the issue.”