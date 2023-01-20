U.S. stocks close: Optimism fades, the three major indexes collectively close down and the Nasdaq falls about 1%



News from the Financial Associated Press on January 20 (edited by Xia Junxiong)On Thursday, Eastern Time, the three major indexes collectively closed down, and the Nasdaq fell about 1%. Investors are increasingly worried that the recent poor economic data and tepid Q4 have cast a shadow over the U.S. economy this year.

(The Nasdaq fell about 1%, source: Yingwei Finance) As of the close, the Dow Jones index fell 0.76% to 33,044.56 points; the S&P 500 index fell 0.76% to 3,898.92 points; the Nasdaq index fell 0.96% to 10,852.27 point.

Markets start 2023 with strong gains, buoyed by the prospect of a further slowdown in the Fed’s rate hikes and the reopening of China. But that optimism has started to fade in recent days, with investors concerned that the lagged effect of the Fed’s rate hikes is starting to take hold.

Regarding the current state of the US economy, David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth US, commented: “The real estate market is clearly in recession, and the manufacturing industry is hovering on the brink of recession. Entering 2023, our consumers are more cautious, and as time goes by Over time, we will see some signs of softening in the labor market.”

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Brainard also said on Thursday that the impact of last year’s aggressive rate hikes on demand, employment and inflation may take some time to fully emerge.

Performance of popular stocks

Large technology stocks were mixed, Apple rose 0.04%, Amazon fell 1.86%, Meta rose 2.35%, Google rose 2.12%, Microsoft fell 1.65%, and Netflix fell 3.23%.

New energy auto stocks generally fell, Tesla fell 1.25%, NIO fell 2.18%, Xiaopeng Motors fell 1.76%, Li Auto rose 0.28%, Nikola fell 3.24%, Faraday Future fell 2.13%, Workhorse fell 4.85%, Lordstown rose 2.63%, Rivian fell 4.30%, and Lucid fell 8.70%.

Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks rose. The Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index rose 1.42%, JD.com rose 1.54%, Pinduoduo rose 0.75%, Bilibili fell 3.07%, Baidu rose 1.79%, New Oriental rose 9.61%, and NetEase rose 0.85% %, Alibaba rose 2.97%, Tencent Music fell 0.36%, iQiyi fell 0.18%, and Manbang rose 7.62%.

company news

[The new users in Q4 far exceeded market expectations and Netflix’s share price once rose by 8% after the market]

According to the financial report released after the closing bell on Thursday, Eastern Time, Netflix’s revenue in the fourth quarter was 7.85 billion U.S. dollars, and analysts expected 7.86 billion U.S. dollars. In the fourth quarter, the number of streaming media paid users increased by 7.66 million, far exceeding the market expectation of an increase of 4.5 million. Boosted by this, Netflix’s stock price rose by 8% after hours. As of press time, the stock’s after-hours rally fell back to more than 6%.

[Meta’s WhatsApp fined 5.5 million euros by Irish regulator]

Meta-owned WhatsApp was fined 5.5 million euros by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC), the EU’s main privacy watchdog, on Thursday for further breaches of EU privacy law. The DPC also asked WhatsApp to re-evaluate how it uses personal data to improve the service. At the beginning of this month, the DPC issued a fine of 390 million euros to Meta for similar violations, saying that the services provided by Meta’s Facebook and Instagram had violations, and required the two platforms to reassess the rules for advertising based on personal data in the EU. legal basis.

[Tesla’s 2016 Autopilot video accused of being fake]

On January 17, local time, the person in charge of Tesla’s autonomous driving revealed that the promotional video in 2016 forged functions that did not exist.

According to internal emails obtained by The Press, Musk oversaw the production of the 2016 video that exaggerated the capabilities of Tesla Inc.’s driver assistance system, Autopilot, and even dictated the opening text, claiming that the company’s cars are autonomous vehicles. driving.

More than six years later, the features Musk claimed have yet to materialize. In October, media reports said prosecutors from the U.S. Justice Department’s Washington and San Francisco offices and SEC investigators were investigating whether the company made misleading statements about its vehicles’ self-driving capabilities.

【Boeing wins bid for NASA experimental plane, aiming for first flight in 2028】

Boeing Co has won a NASA bid to build an experimental new fuel-efficient jetliner, which officials say is aiming for a first flight in 2028. NASA said the bid, which aims to jump-start the development of a more environmentally friendly aircraft, has allocated $425 million to Boeing, and Boeing and its partners will provide the rest of the agreement, about $725 million.