U.S. stocks close: lack of long momentum, the three major indexes plunged in late trading and collectively closed down



News from the Financial Associated Press on March 1 (edited by Shi Zhengcheng)With a wave of diving at the end of Tuesday, the three major US stock indexes closed down collectively to mark the end of February. The successive strengthening of inflation data at the beginning of this year has seriously frayed the confidence of market bulls in the “January market”.

(Minute chart of the three major indexes, source: TradingView) From the performance of the whole month, the S&P 500 index fell by 2.61%, the Dow fell by 4.19%, and the best-performing Nasdaq composite index also fell by 1.1%.

However, unlike the “data killing” in the past few weeks, the US consumer confidence data and real estate data released on Tuesday both showed that demand is shrinking. Eric Diton, president of Wealth Alliance, believes that many of the Fed’s actions are having an effect, but the road ahead is not smooth and bumps are inevitable. After generally strong data in January, it’s time to see how February and March develop. Diton mentioned that overall the Fed’s policy is effective – inflation is slowing, but the process is slightly slower.

Hot Stock Performance

Most of the 11 S&P 500 sectors were down on Tuesday, with utilities (-1.72%) and energy (-1.44%) being the weakest.

(Performance of the S&P 500 Index sector, source: Fidelity) The overall technology weight is mixed, and the volatility is also narrow. Among them, Apple fell 0.34%, Microsoft fell 0.30%, Google rose 0.21%, Amazon rose 0.50%, Tesla fell 0.92%, Meta rose 3.19%, and Qualcomm rose 0.09%.

Chinese concept stocks were also dragged down by the performance of the broader market. On Tuesday, the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index fell slightly by 0.09%, and the decline for the entire February was also fixed at 10.96%. In terms of individual stocks, Tencent ADR fell 1.46%, JD.com fell 0.67%, Alibaba rose 1.64%, Bilibili fell 3.69%, and Baidu fell 1.20%.

company news

[Tesla investor day was “spoiler” by Mexican president]

Local time on Tuesday (February 28), Mexican President López said that he had a phone call with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday. factory. For Mexico, Lopez said, it’s a significant investment and “many, many” jobs. More details on the construction of the factory will be announced at the “Investor Day” event on Wednesday.

[Microsoft adds new Bing button to Windows 11 search box]

On Tuesday local time, Panos Panai, chief product officer of Microsoft, issued an update announcement saying that in the latest update of Windows, the new Bing integrated with the Open AI GPT function will appear on the search bar of the computer, making it easier for users to Invoke the AI ​​search bot. From a functional point of view, users can directly ask questions in the search box, and call out an independent dialogue interface by clicking the new Bing button. However, judging from the display interface, this function does not integrate the more complex “compose” function.

[General Motors to lay off hundreds of people around the world]

According to Detroit media reports, General Motors will lay off hundreds of jobs worldwide, most of them in the United States. The company hopes to launch several new electric vehicles this year perfectly to gain new market share in an increasingly competitive market. The automaker also plans to cut costs by $2 billion over the next two years, and the layoffs will be part of that cost-cutting effort.

[U.S. vaccine companies questioned their ability to continue operating and plunged 25% after the market]

U.S.-based Novavax released its financial report after the close on Tuesday, with fourth-quarter revenue of $357.4 million, analysts expected $380.3 million; fourth-quarter loss of $2.28 per share, analysts expected a loss of $1.15. Due to the uncertainty of revenue and financing sources, the company’s ability to continue operating is seriously doubted. Affected by this news, as of press time, the company’s after-hours plunged by 25%.

[FDA advisory committee votes to recommend Pfizer’s RSV vaccine]

On Tuesday local time, the FDA’s independent expert committee voted in favor of the majority, agreeing to recommend Pfizer’s RSV vaccine for adults aged 60 and above. In the two rounds of voting on the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, there were 7 votes in favor, 4 votes against and 1 abstention. In addition to the lack of data on protective efficacy and prevention of severe disease when submitted for the vote, some experts were also concerned about reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome (the immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system) after vaccination.