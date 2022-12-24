U.S. stocks close: Short-term inflationary pressures have weakened The three major indexes closed slightly higher Tesla fell 18% this week



News from the Financial Associated Press on December 24 (edited by Niu Zhanlin)The three major U.S. stock indexes closed slightly higher on Friday Eastern Time, and the Fed’s favorite inflation indicator cooled as scheduled, dispelling some investors’ concerns. Major stock indexes are still down for the third straight week amid fears of the Federal Reserve’s restrictive monetary policy and recession this week.

U.S. inflation gauges cooled and spending stagnated as the Fed edged closer to peak interest rates, with the Fed’s favored measure of inflation easing in November. The U.S. core PCE price index rose 0.2% in November from the previous month, in line with expectations.

Economists said strong wages and real incomes suggested the labor market had not cooled significantly, and officials were unlikely to find the report convincing enough to make them abandon raising the federal funds rate above 5%.

The latest data released by the University of Michigan showed that the US consumer confidence index was revised up slightly due to further weakening of short-term inflationary pressures. The sub-item data showed that respondents expected an inflation rate of 4.4% in the coming year, the lowest since June 2021; the figure also dropped to 2.9% for five- to ten-year inflation rate expectations.

Hans Olsen, chief investment officer of Fiduciary Trust, said that if the Fed sticks to its stance and continues to fight inflation in the face of an economic slowdown, the stock market will have more room to fall, and it is recommended to hold more cash.

Paul Kim, CEO of Simplify ETFs, said: “Everyone is waiting for new investment opportunities next year. As for this year, it has been a painful year. Both bonds and stocks have been sold off, and investors have nowhere to hide.” That’s going to be tricky, and rates may have to stay higher for a longer period of time.”

Market Dynamics

As of the close, the Dow rose 176.44 points, or 0.53%, to 33203.93; the Nasdaq rose 21.74 points, or 0.21%, to 10497.86; the S&P 500 rose 22.43 points, or 0.59%, to 3844.82.

All 11 sectors of the S&P 500 index closed up. The energy sector rose 3.16%, the telecommunications and utilities sector also rose by more than 1.0%, and the health care sector rose by about 0.1%, the smallest increase.

Most of the ETFs in the US stock industry closed up. The energy industry ETF closed up 3.19%, the utility ETF rose 1.03%, the global aviation industry ETF rose 0.7%, the Internet stock index ETF fell less than 0.1%, and the biotechnology index ETF fell more than 1.3%.

Performance of popular stocks

Most of the large technology stocks closed up, with Amazon and Google up more than 1%, Microsoft up 0.23%, Meta up 0.79%, and Netflix down 0.93%.

Tesla closed down 1.76%, falling for the sixth consecutive trading day, the longest losing streak since March 2020, ending the week with an 18% drop. Musk previously promised that he would not sell his Tesla shares in the next two years, but the effect seems to be limited. Gordon Johnson, known as Tesla’s biggest short, predicts that the stock price will continue to fall by 80% to $23.

Thanks to Russia’s threat to cut production, the oil and gas sector was the biggest gainer. Petrobras rose more than 5%, ConocoPhillips rose more than 4%, and Occidental Petroleum and Chevron rose more than 3%.

Popular Chinese concept stocks generally fell, and the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index fell 2.88%. Ideal Auto fell more than 8%, Xiaopeng Motors fell nearly 7%, Manbang fell more than 5%, Weibo fell more than 3%, Weilai, Tencent Music, Alibaba, JD.com fell more than 2%, Bilibili, Pinyin Duoduo and Netease fell more than 1%, while Baidu, Futu Holdings, and Vipshop fell slightly. iQiyi rose more than 2%, and Qudian rose slightly.

company news

[TSMC negotiates with suppliers to build the first potential European factory in Germany]

TSMC is in advanced talks with major suppliers to build its first potential European factory in the German city of Dresden to tap demand from the region’s auto industry, according to people familiar with the matter. TSMC will send a team of senior executives to Germany early next year to discuss the level of government support for the factory of the future and the ability of the local supply chain to meet its needs. Growing demand from European automakers for locally produced chip supplies has prompted TSMC to revisit the idea, the people said.

[Microsoft defends the acquisition of Activision Blizzard: the transaction will not and has no ability to disrupt the game industry]

Microsoft Corp. said on Thursday that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard would not hurt competition in the video game industry and would benefit both gamers and game companies. Earlier, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) intended to block the $68.7 billion merger on the grounds of harming competition. Because if the merger is completed, Microsoft has the right not to provide key works such as “Call of Duty” to competitors on the game console, which may not be conducive to market development. Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick and Microsoft President Brad Smith both followed up on the statement following Microsoft’s filing on Thursday. Kotick said there was no reason for antitrust authorities to block the merger because the industry is highly competitive and barriers to entry are low.

[FedEx: Severe cold weather across the United States is affecting the logistics network]

FedEx said on Friday that severe cold weather across the United States is affecting the logistics network, and packages may arrive later this week. The U.S. Weather Service announced that a strong cold front from the Arctic is rapidly passing through the central United States to the Gulf Coast. The governments of New York, Georgia, North Carolina and Kentucky have declared states of emergency. Airlines canceled more than 7,000 flights from Wednesday to Friday afternoon. FedEx warned that packages scheduled to arrive on Friday and Saturday could experience nationwide delays.