U.S. stocks close: The market expects the pace of interest rate hikes to slow down, the three major indexes rise collectively



Financial Associated Press, October 25 (Editor Xia Junxiong)On Monday, ET, the optimism from last Friday continued, and the three major indexes closed up collectively, with investors closely watching the possibility that the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace of interest rate hikes.

(The Dow closed at a six-week high, source: Yingwei Finance) Last Friday, Nick Timiraos, a well-known reporter known as the “New Federal Reserve News Agency”, wrote that Fed officials will discuss the December interest rate meeting at the November interest rate meeting. The possibility of slowing the release of interest rate hikes. Once the news was released, it significantly boosted market sentiment.

The CME Group FedWatch tool put the odds of the Fed raising rates by 50 basis points in December at 43%, up from 34% last week.

“Market participants desperately want the Fed to pause or adjust strategy,” said Chris Senyek, chief investment strategist at Wolfe Research. He warned that hope could be dampened by persistently high inflation and low unemployment. shattered. Senyek added: “We think there is still a long way to go before the Fed pauses the pace of rate hikes.”

A number of companies have been releasing earnings this week, with tech giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and blue-chip stocks such as Coca-Cola and Boeing all set to release quarterly reports this week.

Market dynamics

As of the close, the Dow Jones rose 1.34% to 31,499.62 points; the S&P 500 rose 1.19% to 3,797.34 points; the Nasdaq rose 0.86% to 10,952.61 points.

Top stock performance

Most of the large technology stocks rose, Apple rose 1.48%, Amazon rose 0.42%, Meta fell 0.85%, Google rose 1.37%, Microsoft rose 2.12%, and Netflix fell 2.46%.

New energy vehicle stocks fell across the board, with Tesla down 1.49%, NIO down 15.70%, Xiaopeng Motors down 11.93%, Ideal Auto down 17.39%, Nikola down 1.99%, Faraday Future down 13.11%, Workhorse down 0.42%, Lordstown fell 4.05%, Rivian fell 1.82% and Lucid fell 3.83%.

Popular Chinese concept stocks fell collectively, Alibaba fell 12.51%, Jingdong fell 13.02%, Pinduoduo fell 24.61%, Bilibili fell 16.83%, Baidu fell 12.58%, New Oriental fell 16.02%, NetEase fell 9.85%, Tencent Music It fell 4.96%, Shell fell 16.14%, TAL fell 17.26%, Manbang fell 13.92%, and iQiyi fell 0.99%.

Company news

[Apple raises prices on streaming services such as Apple TV+ and Apple Music]

On Monday (October 24), local time, Apple raised the subscription fees of its streaming services Apple TV+ and Apple Music in the United States, effective immediately. This is the first time the company has raised prices for streaming services. Apple raised the individual subscription fee for Apple Music from $9.99/month to $10.99/month, and the individual monthly fee for Apple TV+ from $4.99 to $6.99. Apple One (a bundle of services like Apple Music and Apple TV) has an individual monthly starting price that increases from $14.95 to $16.95.

[Twitter employees protest Musk’s layoff plan]

An open letter is being circulated among employees of social media platform Twitter Inc., protesting plans by the world‘s richest man, Elon Musk, to fire 75% of the company’s workforce, according to media reports.

“Elon Musk’s plan to fire 75% of Twitter’s workforce will damage Twitter’s ability to serve the public conversation,” Twitter employees said in the letter. “A threat of this level is reckless and undermines our users and customers. Trust in our platform is a clear act of intimidation of employees.”

Twitter employees are asking Musk to promise to keep Twitter’s current workforce if his takeover is successful. They also demanded that Musk refrain from discriminating against employees based on political beliefs, commit to a fair exit policy and communicate more about working conditions.

[Meta shareholders open letter to Zuckerberg: reduce investment in Metaverse]

On Monday, Altimeter Capital chairman and CEO Brad Gerstne sent a letter to Zuckerberg and Meta’s board of directors, calling for a significant reduction in investment in the Metaverse.

Altimeter is a shareholder of Meta, holding more than 2 million Meta shares as of the end of the second quarter of this year. Meta shares have fallen 55% over the past 18 months, well above the 19% average of their big tech peers.

In the open letter, Gerstner emphasized that the decline in the stock price reflects not only a sluggish market sentiment, but also a loss of confidence in the company. “Meta needs to maintain financial health and rebuild the confidence of investors, employees and the technology community.”

To restore the company’s attractiveness, he laid out a “skinny” package for Meta: reduce employee expenses by at least 20%; cut annual capital expenditures from $30 billion to $25 billion; and invest in Metaverse projects each year controlled within $5 billion.

[Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly intends to invest in the northern border state of Mexico]

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is considering an investment in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, according to sources familiar with the matter. Nuevo Leon borders the US state of Texas. Musk recently held a meeting in Nuevo Leon with the state’s governor, Samuel Garcia, other local officials and the U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, people familiar with the matter said. It is reported that Musk is particularly concerned about the city of Santa Catarina, one of the largest and richest cities in Mexico. However, the people familiar with the matter did not elaborate on Musk’s potential investment.

[Credit Suisse nears sale of securitized product unit]

Credit Suisse is gearing up to complete the sale of its securitized products unit, which the two groups are scrambling to acquire. In a few days, the troubled Swiss bank will unveil details of a revamp of its major Wall Street unit. After a string of financial losses and scandals, the Swiss bank is selling assets worth billions to pay for a strategic shift. Analysts said Credit Suisse may still need additional capital to convince investors that it can exit some businesses and countries that are no longer considered core.