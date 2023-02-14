U.S. stocks close: The market is eagerly awaiting inflation data, and the three major indexes all rose by more than 1%



News from the Financial Associated Press, February 14 (edited by Xia Junxiong)On Monday, Eastern Time, the U.S. stock market opened higher, with the three major stock indexes closing up more than 1%. Investors are eagerly awaiting the January inflation data, which will provide them with more basis for evaluating the direction of monetary policy.

(The Nasdaq rose about 1.5% to lead the three major indexes, source: Yingwei Finance) As of the close, the Dow Jones index rose 1.11% to 34,245.93 points; the S&P 500 index rose 1.14% to 4,137.29 points; the Nasdaq index rose 1.48%, at 11,891.79 points.

The U.S. Labor Department will release its consumer price index (CPI) for January on Tuesday local time. The report will reveal whether U.S. inflation will continue to slow in the face of continued interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Investors have been generally more upbeat so far, with broad expectations that inflation will continue to slow. However, a higher-than-expected inflation reading would signal a firmer path for Fed rate hikes, putting downward pressure on stocks.

Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank, said: “The key is what level of inflation will be. If these inflationary factors persist, then the Fed will have to do more, otherwise it will maintain interest rates for longer than the market expects.”

Jean Boivin, head of the BlackRock Investment Institute, said that when the CPI report is released on Tuesday, the market will focus on core services inflation, which is the area most affected by a strong labor market and rising wages.

Performance of popular stocks

Large technology stocks collectively rose, with Apple up 1.88%, Amazon up 1.98%, Meta up 3.03%, Google up 0.04%, Microsoft up 3.12%, and Netflix up 3.23%.

Most new energy auto stocks rose, Tesla fell 1.14%, NIO closed flat, Xiaopeng Motors rose 1.83%, Li Auto rose 4.65%, Nikola rose 3.72%, Faraday Future rose 3.88%, Workhorse fell 1.00%, Lucid rose 1.69%, Rivian up 0.37%

Popular Chinese concept stocks generally rose, Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index rose 2.60%, Alibaba rose 1.10%, JD.com rose 0.27%, Pinduoduo rose 3.95%, Bilibili rose 3.65%, Baidu rose 5.66%, New Oriental rose 1.76%, Good Future rose 6.71%, NetEase rose 1.34%, Tencent Music rose 5.43%, and iQiyi% rose.

company news

[Meta’s chief business officer is leaving soon]

Local time on Monday (February 13), social media giant Facebook parent company Meta announced that Marne Levine, chief business officer who has worked in the company for 13 years, will leave.

According to a Meta press release, Levine will step down as chief commercial officer on February 21, local time, and will remain with Meta until he officially leaves this summer to ensure a smooth transition.

Meta also announced that Nicola Mendelsohn and Justin Osofsky will serve as senior sales and partnership leaders going forward, reporting to chief operating officer Javier Olivan. Specifically, Mendelsohn will be responsible for the company’s relationships with top marketers and agencies across all apps, while Olivan will be responsible for sales and operations, focusing on growing SMEs on the Meta platform.

【Qatar consortium is said to be about to make a takeover bid for Manchester United Football Club】

A Qatari consortium is preparing to make an offer for Manchester United by the end of the week, sources have reported. Officials from the sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority are working with local family offices to prepare a bid, one of the people said. The current owners of Manchester United are the Glazer family of the United States. Qatar Sports Investment, a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority, already owns Paris Saint-Germain.

[Google cloud computing unit: Uber chooses Google to support its data cloud infrastructure]

Uber signed cloud computing agreements with Google and Oracle. Google’s cloud computing unit said Uber chose Google to power its data cloud infrastructure. Uber will transfer some applications and data from internal data centers to Google Cloud, and Google will provide technical support to Uber through the cloud. Google Ads and Google Maps will help Uber cut costs and accelerate its establishment of new revenue channels.

13F in the fourth quarter of US stocks

[Bridgewater Fund’s Q4 reduction in holdings of Microsoft and Apple is almost cleared]

Bridgewater Fund announced its holdings in the fourth quarter of last year through 13F documents. According to the document, Bridgewater increased its holdings in Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs in Q4, and built positions in JPMorgan and Citigroup. In terms of Chinese concept stocks, Bridgewater Q4 reduced its ideal holdings by 46%, and iQiyi and Weilai also suffered a reduction of nearly 30%. Bridgewater also sold 94% of Microsoft and Apple’s positions, and cut off 50% of Google’s and 35% of its META positions. The total market value of its Q4 positions decreased from $19.755 billion in Q3 to $18.32 billion.

[Goldman Sachs’ fourth-quarter positions: reduce Ali’s holdings, increase TSMC, Pinduoduo]

The 13F document shows that the total market value of Goldman Sachs’ holdings in the fourth quarter increased from US$432.572 billion in the previous quarter to US$446.777 billion. The top five Goldman Sachs holdings in the fourth quarter were S&P 500ETF-SPDR (SPY), Apple, Microsoft, iShares Russell 200 Index ETF (IWM) and S&P 500ETF-SPDR (SPY) put options. In the fourth quarter, Goldman Sachs reduced its holdings of Microsoft, Tesla, and Meta Platforms, and increased its holdings of Amazon and Nvidia. In terms of Chinese concept stocks, in the fourth quarter, Goldman Sachs reduced its holdings in Alibaba and increased its holdings in TSMC and Pinduoduo.

[JPMorgan Chase’s fourth quarter positions: reduce Google, Visa increase Ali]

The 13F documents show that the total market value of JPMorgan’s holdings in the fourth quarter increased from US$696.376 billion in the previous quarter to US$758.555 billion. Microsoft, S&P 500 ETF-SPDR, and Apple accounted for the top three holdings of JPMorgan in the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter, JPMorgan Chase reduced its holdings in Google and Visa, increased its holdings in Amazon, ExxonMobil, and Nvidia, and slightly increased its holdings in Tesla. In terms of Chinese concept stocks, JPMorgan increased its holdings in Alibaba and reduced its holdings in TSMC in the fourth quarter.

[Invesco’s heavy holding of large technology stocks in the fourth quarter reduced its holdings in JD.com]

Invesco’s 13F report shows that in the fourth quarter, Invesco reduced its holdings of Amazon, Apple, and Google A, increased its holdings of Microsoft to the largest holdings, increased its holdings of Visa and Nvidia, and reduced its holdings of JD.com by 8%.

[BlackRock Q4 increased positions in large-scale technology stocks across the board and increased its holdings in Bilibili by nearly 600%]

BlackRock’s latest 13F document shows that the total market value of its Q4 holdings returned to US$3 trillion last year to US$3.192 trillion, and the top ten holdings accounted for 17.16% of the market value. BlackRock increased its holdings of the five largest technology stocks in the U.S. stock market and Tesla in Q4. Among them, it bought nearly 9 million shares of Apple, and ranked first in the portfolio with a total market value of US$133.7 billion. million shares. In terms of Chinese concept stocks, BlackRock increased its holdings of 1.44 million shares of Bilibili, an increase of nearly 600%, and almost liquidated Xiaopeng and Ideal, selling 19.36 million shares and 26.88 million shares respectively.