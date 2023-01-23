© Reuters. U.S. stocks close: Nasdaq rises more than 2%, leading three major indexes, Chinese concept stocks play a good start in the Year of the Rabbit



News from the Financial Associated Press on January 24 (Editor Zhao Hao)On Monday (January 23), the three major U.S. stock indexes opened higher and closed higher. On the first trading day of the Lunar Year of the Rabbit, they collectively closed up. Among them, the Nasdaq rose by more than 2%, leading the three major indexes.

As of the close, the Dow Jones Index rose 0.76% to 33,629.56 points; the S&P 500 Index rose 1.19% to 4,019.81 points; the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 2.01% to 11,364.41 points.

Investors are paying close attention to the Fed’s interest rate meeting scheduled for next week. CME Group’s Fed Watch Tool shows that the market currently expects a 97.1% probability that the bank will raise interest rates by 25 basis points at the February meeting, which means that the market is almost This expectation has been fully digested.

At its December meeting, the Fed had already slowed the pace of rate hikes to 50 basis points from 75 basis points each. In addition, Nick Timiraos, a reporter known as the “Fed megaphone,” wrote that officials will also debate terminal interest rates at next week’s meeting.

These optimistic expectations led to a significant rise in technology stocks that are sensitive to interest rates. Not only did the Nasdaq lead the three major indexes, but the Nasdaq 100 index, which is dominated by technology stocks, also closed up 2.18%. Since January, the Nasdaq 100 index has risen by nearly 9%, nearly double the increase of the S&P 500 index (4.55%).

Jonathan Krinsky, chief market technical analyst at BTIG, wrote in a report that the stock market has recently rebounded on talk of a dovish Fed and a soft landing. But in the long run, he remains skeptical and bearish on the long-term trend.

This week, Tesla, Microsoft, Intel, Chevron and many other giants will announce their fourth-quarter earnings. As of Monday’s close, 57 companies in the S&P 500 had reported four-quarter results, with 63 percent beating profit expectations and overall beating estimates by 2.4 percent, well below the prior four-quarter average of 5.3 percent. Level.

Last week, a team of analysts led by Marko Kolanovic, JPMorgan’s chief global market strategist, wrote in a report that all the positive catalysts for the rise in U.S. stocks have been released, while the Fed and U.S. companies may still drop several “potential bombs” in the future , For example, a large number of U.S. stock companies’ financial reports fell short of expectations.

Hot Stock Performance

The 11 sectors of the S&P 500 Index generally rose, with the information technology/technology sector leading the way with a rise of 2.28%, communications, optional consumption, finance, and industrial sectors at most up about 1.8%, while the energy sector closed down 0.2%, the only sector that closed down .

Most of the large technology stocks rose. (Arranged by market value) Apple rose 2.35%, Microsoft rose 0.98%, Google rose 1.94%, Amazon rose 0.28%, Tesla rose 7.74%, and Meta rose 2.80%.

Chip stocks rose sharply, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up more than 5%, Nvidia up 7.59%, and AMD up 9.22%.

Chinese concept stocks rose as a whole, and the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index rose 1.66% to 8,008.67 points.

Most popular Chinese concept stocks closed higher, Weilai rose 8.94%, Xiaopeng Motors rose 7.45%, Ideal Auto rose 6.84%, Pinduoduo rose 2.65%, Tencent Music rose 1.31%, JD.com rose 1.04%, Baidu rose 0.43%, good In the future, it rose 0.26%, New Oriental fell 0.09%, and Alibaba fell 0.28%.

company news

[Microsoft officially announced that it will invest billions more in OpenAI]

American technology giant Microsoft announced on its official blog that it has expanded its partnership with OpenAI. As the third phase of the partnership between the two companies, Microsoft will make a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar investment in OpenAI to accelerate its technological breakthroughs in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), the statement said. Microsoft did not specify the specific size of the investment in the statement. Earlier, according to informed sources, the amount will be as high as 10 billion US dollars.

[Apple AR/VR headsets will use new ways to track eye and hand movements]

Apple is cooperating with Disney and Dolby on the content of AR/VR headsets to create a 3D version of the iPhone operating system on mixed reality headsets, which will have 3D interactive functions similar to the iPhone. Apple isn’t looking to turn a profit on its first headset. AR/VR headsets will use new ways to track eye and hand movement.

[Musk: Saudi sovereign wealth fund abandoned Tesla privatization plan]

Elon Musk told a court jury that the Saudi sovereign wealth fund had promised to fund his plan to take Tesla private. Therefore, Musk tweeted on August 7, 2018 that he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 per share. But the fund later dropped its support for the plan.

[JPMorgan Chase and other US banking giants plan to jointly launch digital wallets to challenge PayPal and Apple Pay]

JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and others are planning to launch a digital wallet that shoppers can use to make online payments in a challenge to PayPal and Apple Pay.