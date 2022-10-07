© Reuters. U.S. stocks close: Three major indexes lower across the board, non-farm payrolls approach cautious market sentiment



Financial Associated Press, October 7 (Editor Zhao Hao) U.S. stocks fell significantly on Thursday (October 6), and the three major indexes closed down across the board. Expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and fears of a U.S. recession continued to weigh on financial markets.

As of the close, the Dow Jones index fell 1.15% to 29,926.94 points; the S&P 500 fell 1.02% to 3,744.52 points; the Nasdaq fell 0.68% to 11,073.31 points.

Shortly before the press release, Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari, Fed Governor Lisa Cook, and Chicago Fed President Evans delivered speeches. To sum up, they all emphasized the central bank’s task of stabilizing inflation and expressed support for the bank to continue raising interest rates.

The U.S. bond market also responded accordingly. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond, the “anchor of global asset pricing,” rose by more than 3.8%, and the yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury bond, which is more sensitive to interest rates, rose above 4.2%.

At present, investors are anxiously awaiting the non-farm payrolls data released on Friday to see what kind of situation the US labor market shows under the “indiscriminate” interest rate hike policy. Economists currently expect nonfarm payrolls to increase by 275,000 and the unemployment rate to remain at around 3.7%.

If tomorrow’s report comes out in line with that forecast or even stronger, the market may see no signs of easing in the labor market, which the Fed doesn’t want to see.

Strong employment will turn into bad news, wrote Chris Senyek, investment strategist at Wolfe Research. Senyek also pointed out that investors need to pay attention to wage growth, and if the data is stronger than expected, it will also be bad for the stock market.

Top stock performance

Eleven sectors of the S&P 500 were broadly lower, with only the energy sector closing in gains. Among them (in order of market value) Exxon Mobil rose 2.97%, Chevron rose 1.82%, ConocoPhillips rose 1.48%, EOG Energy rose 1.15%, and Occidental Petroleum, favored by “stock god” Buffett, rose 4.07%.

Most of the large technology stocks were lower, with Apple down 0.66%, Microsoft down 0.97%, Google up 0.02%, Amazon down 0.54%, and Meta up 0.06%.

Most of the new energy vehicle stocks closed down, with Tesla down 1.11%, Rivian up 1.74% and Lucid down 3.87%.

Chinese concept stocks fell as a whole, with the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index down 2.8% to 6,341.89 points.

Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks closed down, Lili Auto fell 12.34%, Weilai fell 7.92%, Xiaopeng Motors fell 3.91%, JD.com fell 2.49%, Pinduoduo fell 1.38%, Tencent Music fell 1.12%, New Oriental fell 0.95%, Baidu It fell 0.48%, Alibaba fell 0.08%, and Good Future rose 0.19%.

Company news

[Twitter rejects Musk’s offer to advance the trial to reduce the risk of failure of the merger]

Elon Musk’s lawyers say Twitter has rejected Musk’s original $44 billion bid to buy his company. Musk said on the 4th that he planned to buy Twitter at the original price of $44 billion and asked Twitter to withdraw its lawsuit.

But the plan depends on whether Musk can secure debt financing and whether the court will immediately stay the case. Twitter hopes to move forward with the trial, originally scheduled for October 17, to reduce the risk of a failed merger case.

[Amazon: Will hire 150,000 employees across the U.S. before the year-end holidays]

Amazon said it will hire 150,000 full-time, seasonal and part-time workers across its operating network across the U.S. ahead of the year-end holidays.

[United plans to have electric plane flights by the end of 2030]

United Airlines (United) said it aims to have electric aircraft flights by the end of 2030, in line with its 2050 net carbon footprint target. Last July, United ordered 100 battery-powered planes from Swedish start-up Heart Aerospace.

【Credit Suisse Considering Sale of Mandarin Oriental Savoy Hotel in Zurich】

Investment bank Credit Suisse is exploring the sale of its Mandarin Oriental Savoy Zurich hotel. A spokesman for the bank said: “As part of its global real estate strategy, Credit Suisse regularly evaluates its property portfolio, and in the process, Credit Suisse has decided to initiate the sale process for the Hotel Savoy building. We will carefully evaluate all offers and potential investors. , and disclose relevant decisions in a timely manner.” Another report said that the value of the hotel may be around 400 million Swiss francs.