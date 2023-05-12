U.S. stocks close: The three major indexes are up or down

U.S. stocks close: the three major indexes are up and down



News from the Financial Associated Press on May 12 (edited by Xia Junxiong)On Thursday Eastern Time, only the Nasdaq Composite closed up among the three major indexes. Investors’ concerns about regional banks have once again heated up. In addition, Disney’s stock price has plummeted by nearly 9%, dragging down the market performance.

(Minute chart of the three major indexes, source: TradingView) As of the close, the Dow Jones index fell 0.66% to 33,309.51 points; the S&P 500 index fell 0.17% to 4,130.62 points; the Nasdaq index rose 0.18% to 12,328.51 points.

Westpac shares fell nearly 23 percent after the bank saw a sharp outflow of almost 10 percent in deposits last week.

Disney shares fell nearly 9 percent as higher pricing helped narrow losses in its streaming division, but also contributed to a decline in total subscribers.

According to data released by the US Department of Labor on Thursday, the US PPI rose by 2.3% year-on-year in April, which was expected to be 2.5%; the PPI rose by 0.2% month-on-month in April, which was also lower than the expected 0.3%.

Another data released on the same day showed that as of the week of May 6, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States recorded 264,000, an increase of 22,000 from the previous value.

Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, said: “Wall Street was not surprised by PPI and initial jobless claims. As the supply chain normalizes, PPI is expected to continue to decline, and the increase in jobless claims is further evidence that the labor market is relaxing. slow.”

Hot Stock Performance

Most of the large technology stocks rose, Apple rose 0.11%, Microsoft fell 0.70%, Tesla rose 2.10%, Google rose 4.31%, Amazon rose 1.81%, Meta rose 1.16%, Nvidia fell 1.06%, Intel fell 3.70%, Netflix rose 2.78%.

Popular Chinese concept stocks generally rose. The Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index rose 3.82%, Alibaba rose 5.96%, JD.com rose 7.21%, Pinduoduo rose 7.05%, Weilai Automobile rose 3.94%, and Xiaopeng Automobile rose 4.37%. Auto rose 3.70%, Bilibili rose 1.17%, Baidu rose 4.43%, Tencent Music rose 6.71%, and iQiyi rose 3.58%.

company news

[Musk announced that Twitter will usher in a new CEO]

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday that he has found a new CEO for X and Twitter, who will start in six weeks. Musk will transfer to the executive chairman and chief technology officer of X and Twitter, responsible for product, software and system operations.

Boosted by the news, Tesla’s stock price rose in late trading on Thursday, and finally closed up more than 2%. Tesla investors generally believe that Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO is a distraction.

[The big short Hindenburg increased his short position on the company of the “Wolf King of Wall Street”]

U.S. Eastern time on Thursday, the well-known U.S. short-selling agency Hindenburg Research released another report saying that because billionaire Carl Icahn’s Icahn Enterprises (Icahn Enterprises) failed to effectively respond to the many questions it raised, it is short-selling stocks. After that, it has begun to short the bonds of Icahn Enterprises.

[Westpac Bank fell nearly 23%]

On Thursday, Eastern Time, shares of PacWest Bancorp fell 22.70%.

The Westpac United Bank said in a report released on the same day that the bank had a substantial outflow of 9.5% of its deposits last week and intends to complete the sale of strategic assets in the second quarter to improve liquidity and capital adequacy.

[Disney fell nearly 9%]

Disney closed down 8.73% on Thursday, the largest one-day drop in the last six months.

The financial report released after the market closed on Wednesday showed that Disney’s second-quarter net profit was lower than expected, and the number of Disney+ subscribers fell by 2% month-on-month.

[JD.com soared over 7%]

U.S. Eastern Time Thursday, JD.com U.S. stocks closed up more than 7%.

On May 11, Jingdong Group announced its financial report for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023. The financial report shows that JD.com’s revenue in the first quarter was 243 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1.4%. The net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the company was 6.3 billion yuan, compared with a net loss of 3 billion yuan in the same period last year.

【JPMorgan Chase CEO calls on the U.S. government to take action to quell the banking crisis but worries that the authorities will overcorrect】

JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive Jamie Dimon said it was time for U.S. regulators to step in to put an end to the banking turmoil. But he has also been predicting that policy makers have learned the lessons from this year’s crisis incorrectly. “I think more regulation, more regulations and more requirements will put banks in a worse position,” he said.

“If you overdo it with certain rules, requirements and regulations — I’ve had some community banks tell me right now that they have more compliance officers than loan officers,” Dimon said in an interview Thursday.

“We need to end the banking crisis, and whether it’s the FDIC, the OCC or the Fed, whatever they need to do to improve things should be done,” Dimon said.