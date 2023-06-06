U.S. stocks close: The three major indexes collectively closed down, Apple’s stock price hit a record high Provided by Financial Associated Press

U.S. stocks close: The three major indexes collectively close down and Apple’s stock price hits a record high



News from the Financial Associated Press, June 6 (edited by Xia Junxiong)On Monday, Eastern Time, the three major indexes collectively closed down. The S&P 500 index hit its highest level in nine months, a cumulative increase of 20% from the low point in October last year, but then pared its gains and closed lower.

(Minute chart of the three major indexes, source: TradingView) As of the close, the Dow Jones index fell 0.59% to 33,562.86 points; the S&P 500 index fell 0.20% to 4,273.79 points; the Nasdaq index fell 0.09% to 13,229.43 points.

Apple’s stock price rose more than 2% on Monday, hitting a record high. The company held the 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC23) and released its first mixed reality (MR) head-mounted display device Vision Pro, but the price was as high as $3,499. far exceeded market expectations.

After the price of Vision Pro was announced, Apple’s stock price plunged, falling more than 1% in late trading, and finally closed down 0.76%.

Apple also launched a new version of the Mac Pro, equipped with the M2 Ultra chip, which means that all products in the Apple Mac series have completed the transition to self-developed chips. Affected by this, Intel shares fell 4.6%.

Shares of software company Unity jumped more than 17 percent after Apple said it was working with the company to develop a headset.

With the debt ceiling resolved and the Q1 earnings season wrapping up, investors are focusing on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate meeting next week.

Hot Stock Performance

Large technology stocks were mixed, Apple fell 0.76%, Microsoft rose 0.16%, Tesla rose 1.70%, Google rose 1.07%, Amazon rose 0.85%, Nvidia fell 0.40%, Meta fell 0.45%, Netflix rose 0.77%, Intel fell 4.63%.

Popular Chinese concept stocks were mixed. The Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index fell 0.45%, Alibaba rose 0.15%, JD.com rose 2.43%, Pinduoduo fell 2.13%, Weilai Automobile rose 1.46%, and Xiaopeng Automobile rose 0.12%. , Ideal Auto rose 2.24%, Bilibili fell 2.28%, Baidu fell 0.88%, and NetEase rose 0.14%.

company news

【Apple WWDC23 Highlights】

1. Apple released the first MR headset Vision Pro, which is priced at $3,499 and will be available in early 2024;

2. Apple launched a 15-inch MacBook Air equipped with an M2 chip. The battery life can last up to 18 hours.

3. The new Mac Studio will be equipped with M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips. Apple also launched the MAC Pro with the M2 Ultra chip. The new MAC Pro starts at $6,999 and will go on sale next week;

4. Upgrade the operating system of devices such as iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

[Tesla supply chain executive joins rival Rivian]

A Tesla executive in charge of the Cybertruck supply chain has resigned to join electric truck rival Rivian, according to people familiar with the matter. Mustapha El Akkari, head of the raw materials unit that manages Tesla’s non-battery supply chain, has joined Rivian as senior director of structural and raw materials, the person said.

[JPMorgan spokesman: CEO Dimon has no plans to run for president]

A spokesman for JPMorgan said the company’s chief executive, Jamie Dimon, does not plan to run for office. “As Jamie has said in the past, he has no plans to run for office,” company spokesman Joe Evangelisti said in a statement on June 5. “He is very satisfied with his current identity.” The 67-year-old Dimon said in an interview last week that he had the idea of ​​embarking on a political career. “Maybe one day, I will serve my country in some capacity.” The comments sparked fresh speculation about his possible run for president.

【Spotify lays off 200 people in its podcast division】

Spotify is making a “strategic realignment” of its podcast division, cutting about 200 jobs, or about 2% of its global workforce. Sahar Elhabashi, Spotify’s vice president and head of podcasting, announced the layoffs in a memo to employees that was released publicly on Monday.