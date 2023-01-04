U.S. stocks close: The three major indexes open high and go low, Chinese concept stocks buck the trend and start the new year



News from the Financial Associated Press on January 4 (edited by Shi Zhengcheng)On the first trading day of the new year in 2023, the U.S. stock market opened high and went low, and the three major stock indexes closed collectively weaker. Among them, the Nasdaq fell 0.76% to 10386.98 points; the S&P 500 index fell 0.40% to 3824.14 points; the Dow Jones index fell 0.03% to 33136.37 points.

(Minute chart of the three major indexes, source: TradingView) The decline of Tesla and Apple became a phenomenon-level event on Tuesday, and it also clearly reflects the market’s most worrying situation: in the context of the Fed’s continuous interest rate hikes to suppress demand , Consumer demand slowed down, merchants began to accumulate inventory, and the headwinds of growth stocks were also gathering strength.

Sam Stovall, chief investment strategy analyst at CFRA, interpreted that the biggest worry in the market this year is how severe the recession might be. At present, few people believe that the U.S. economy can miss a recession, especially when the yield curve is severely inverted and a recession in corporate earnings is coming background. But Stovall also advises investors to focus on opportunities for “distress reversals.”

Hot Stock Performance

The 11 S&P 500 sectors were mixed Tuesday, with communication services leading the way with a 1.39% gain, while energy (-3.63%) and information technology (-1.01%) sectors were among the worst losers.

(Performance of the S&P 500 index sector, source: Fidelity) Large-scale technology stocks were mixed, of which Apple fell 3.74%, Microsoft fell 0.10%, Google rose 1.01%, Amazon rose 2.17%, Tesla fell 12.24%, and Meta rose 3.66%.

Chinese concept stocks rose strongly on the first trading day of the new year, and the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index closed up 3.76%. Alibaba rose 4.42%, Baidu rose 4.15%, Tencent ADR rose 5.24%, NetEase rose 5.26%, and Bilibili, which broke the traffic record for the New Year’s Eve party, soared 13.97%.

company news

【Tesla’s largest single-day drop in nearly three years】

Electric vehicle leader Tesla fell more than 15% on Tuesday, its biggest one-day drop since September 2020, as delivery data released on Monday fell short of expectations for the third consecutive quarter. A number of Wall Street investment banks have also lowered the company’s target price due to concerns about factors such as the poor macro outlook and the impact of price cuts on profit margins. As of the close, Tesla fell 12.24%.

[Tesla’s plunge dragged down the lithium mining sector to weaken]

Lithium mining company Piedmont Lithium announced before the market on Tuesday that it has revised its lithium mine supply agreement with Tesla, agreeing to supply about 125,000 tons of SC6 lithium concentrate to Tesla from the second half of 2023 to the end of 2025. This news happened to coincide with the sharp drop in Tesla’s stock price, so Piedmont Lithium’s stock price also plunged after opening up more than 5% on Tuesday, and finally closed down 2.73%. Affected by this, the lithium mining sector also weakened collectively. Among them, Chile’s SQM fell 3.85%, Albemarle fell 1.09%, and SLI fell 3.73%.

[Rumors of order cuts stimulate Apple’s market value to fall below $2 trillion]

According to Japanese media reports on Monday, Apple has notified several component suppliers to reduce production of components for AirPods, Apple Watch and MacBooks in the first quarter of this year. “Apple has reminded us that since the fourth quarter of last year, orders for almost all product lines have actually declined, partly because demand has not been as strong,” said a manager at an Apple supplier. It fell 3.74%, and the company’s market value also fell to $1.99 trillion.

[Amazon has obtained a power trading license in India]

According to media reports citing people familiar with the matter, Amazon has obtained a type III power trading license in India and is building a portfolio of wind and solar power to sell on the local power exchange. Amazon has signed power purchase agreements totaling 720 megawatts with Vibrant Energy, ReNew Energy Global, Amp Energy India and Brookfield Renewables and is seeking to sign more such deals, the people said.

[Foxconn joins hands with Nvidia to provide computing power solutions for electric vehicles]

On Tuesday local time, Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision) and Nvidia announced a strategic partnership. Foxconn will produce electronic control units (ECUs) based on NVIDIA DRIVE Orin chips and supply them to the global electric vehicle market. At the same time, Foxconn’s electric vehicles will also use Nvidia’s self-driving chips and DRIVE Hyperion self-driving car platform.