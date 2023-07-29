U.S. Stocks Close with Collective Gains, Tech Stocks and China’s Concept Stocks Soar

U.S. Stocks Close Higher as Technology Shares Surge; China‘s Concept Stock Index Soars Almost 7%

Securities Times News – On July 28, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (Dow) climbed 0.5% to reach 35,459.29 points, while the S&P 500 increased by 0.99% to 4,582.23 points. The Nasdaq Composite surged 1.9% and finished the day at 14,316.66 points.

For the week, the Dow registered a 0.66% gain, and the S&P 500 rose by 1.01%, marking the third consecutive weekly increase for both indexes. The Nasdaq outperformed, posting a gain of 2.02% for the week.

Notably, large-scale technology stocks experienced notable gains. Intel saw a significant increase of 6.6%, while Tesla and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, surged over 4%. Other tech giants, including Amazon and Netflix, rose more than 3%. Additionally, Microsoft and Google’s Class A stocks went up by over 2%, while Nvidia and Apple rose by more than 1%.

China‘s concept stocks had a remarkable performance, with the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index experiencing a colossal surge of 6.97%. This represents the largest one-day gain in nearly seven months, bringing the index’s total increase this week to 13.59%. Several Chinese stocks witnessed substantial gains, including TAL Education Group, which rose by over 24%. Other notable gainers include Xiaopeng Motors, Bilibili, and Kingsoft Cloud, all of which increased by more than 15%. iQiyi saw a rise of over 13%, Tencent Music rose by more than 12%, and NIO increased by over 11%. Moreover, Ideal Auto, Vipshop, Weibo, and Jingdong all rose by around 8%, New Oriental and Pinduoduo rose by over 6.5%, while Alibaba, Ctrip, and Baidu saw increases of over 5%.

The strong performance of U.S. stocks, particularly in the technology sector, demonstrates the continued investor confidence amid the economic recovery. Furthermore, the surge in China‘s concept stock index showcases the growing optimism towards Chinese companies and their potential for future growth.

Please note: The above article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Always do your own research before making any investment decisions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

