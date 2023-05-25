U.S. stocks closed down across the board, bank stocks generally fell, Nvidia soared 24% after the market

Securities Times News, on May 24 local time, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed down across the board. As of the close, the Dow reported 32799.92 points, down 0.77%; the S&P 500 index reported 4115.24 points, down 0.73%; the Nasdaq reported 12484.16 points, down 0.61%.
Large technology stocks were mixed, Amazon rose 1.53%, Facebook parent company Meta rose 1%, Apple rose 0.16%; Tesla fell 1.53%, Google A fell 1.35%, Microsoft and Nvidia fell slightly.
Nvidia’s revenue in the first quarter was US$7.19 billion, analysts expected US$6.52 billion; second-quarter revenue was expected to fluctuate by 2% to US$11 billion, and analysts expected US$7.18 billion. As of press time, Nvidia jumped 24% after hours.
Bank stocks generally fell, Citigroup fell more than 3%, Barclays fell more than 2%, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Charles Schwab, Credit Suisse, etc. fell more than 1%.
Energy stocks were mixed. Marathon Petroleum, Petrobras, Devon Energy, and Exxon Mobil rose more than 1%, while Chevron rose slightly; Shell fell more than 1%, and ConocoPhillips and BP fell slightly.
Popular Chinese concept stocks generally fell, and the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index fell more than 2%. In terms of individual stocks, Weilai fell more than 9%, Kingsoft Cloud fell nearly 8%, Xiaopeng Motors fell more than 5%, Bilibili fell nearly 4%, JD.com fell more than 3%, and iQiyi and Baidu fell more than 2%.
Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk
