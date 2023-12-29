U.S. stocks closed mixed, the Dow continued to hit new highs, and popular Chinese concept stocks generally rose.

Title: Dow Hits Record High as U.S. Stock Indexes See Mixed Gains and Losses

According to the Securities Times, on December 28, the three major U.S. stock indexes experienced mixed gains and losses, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a record high. The Dow closed at 37710.10 points, marking a 0.14% increase. The S&P 500 Index closed at 4783.35 points, showing a 0.04% increase, while the Nasdaq closed at 15095.14 points, indicating a 0.03% decrease.

In terms of individual stocks, large technology stocks experienced mixed gains and losses. Tesla saw a decrease of more than 3%, while Intel, Netflix, and Google A also experienced slight decreases. Conversely, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, and Facebook’s parent company Meta saw slight increases.

Chinese concept stocks, on the other hand, generally saw an upward trend. The Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index rose by 2.17%, with companies like Douyu, Bilibili, Xpeng Motors, Futu Holdings, Vipshop, Weilai, Weibo, Li Auto, Shell, Ctrip, Baidu, JD.com, NetEase, Tencent Music, Alibaba, and Pinduoduo all experiencing varying degrees of increases.

