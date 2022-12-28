Home Business U.S. stocks closed mixed, U.S. bond yields rose, Tesla shares fell 40% this month丨On the market
As the market looks forward to the economic trend in 2023, U.S. stocks closed mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow closing up slightly by 0.11%. Apple, one of the worst-performing Dow components, closed down 1.4%. However, there are still analysts who are optimistic about Apple’s future trend. Elsewhere, the energy and industrials sectors led the gains in the S&P 500, rising 1.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. The “Christmas rally” in the traditional sense should start last Friday and last until the first two trading days of next year. However, the Christmas rally may be affected by concerns about economic recession expectations. In the bond market, Treasury yields rose, with the 10-year Treasury yield rising about 11 basis points to 3.854%.

As the market looks forward to the economic trend in 2023, U.S. stocks closed mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow closing up slightly by 0.11%. Apple, one of the worst-performing Dow components, closed down 1.4%. However, there are still analysts who are optimistic about Apple’s future trend. Elsewhere, the energy and industrials sectors led the gains in the S&P 500, rising 1.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. The “Christmas rally” in the traditional sense should start last Friday and last until the first two trading days of next year. However, the Christmas rally may be affected by concerns about economic recession expectations. In the bond market, Treasury yields rose, with the 10-year Treasury yield rising about 11 basis points to 3.854%.

