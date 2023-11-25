U.S. stocks closed mixed, with most popular Chinese concept stocks rising for the fourth consecutive week.

U.S. Stock Indexes Experience Mixed Gains and Losses

On November 24, the three major U.S. stock indexes experienced mixed gains and losses, as reported by Securities Times. At the close, the Dow rose 0.33% to 35,390.15 points, the S&P 500 rose 0.06% to 4,559.34 points, and the Nasdaq fell 0.11% to 14,250.85 points.

Despite the mixed day, all three major U.S. stock indexes posted their fourth consecutive week of gains, putting them on track for their best monthly performance in over a year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.27%, the S&P 500 Index rose 1.00%, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.89% for the week.

Tech stocks took a hit, with most large technology stocks falling. Nvidia dropped nearly 2%, Google A fell more than 1%, and notable companies including Facebook parent company Meta, Apple, and Microsoft also experienced slight declines. On the other hand, Tesla, Netflix, and Amazon saw marginal increases.

Chinese concept stocks, on the other hand, mostly saw gains. TAL rose by more than 15%, Xpeng Motors rose by more than 6%, and New Oriental rose by nearly 5%. Other notable gainers included Baidu, Vipshop, Shell, JD.com, Tencent Music, Li Auto, Ctrip, and Pinduoduo. However, some Chinese stocks such as Douyu, NetEase, Futu Holdings, NIO, and Alibaba experienced slight declines.

