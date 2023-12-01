U.S. stocks closed mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up more than 1% and Pinduoduo’s market capitalization surpassing Alibaba’s

U.S. Stock Indexes Report Mixed Gains and Losses

On November 30, the three major U.S. stock indexes reported mixed gains and losses, according to Securities Times. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 35950.89 points, marking a 1.47% increase. The S&P 500 Index reported 4567.80 points, representing a 0.38% increase, while the Nasdaq Composite Index reported 14226.22 points, indicating a decrease of 0.23%.

Most large technology stocks experienced declines, with Nvidia falling nearly 3%, and Google A, Tesla, and Facebook parent company Meta dropping by more than 1%. Amazon also saw a slight decline, while Apple and Microsoft recorded slight gains.

In the realm of Chinese concept stocks, Pinduoduo’s market capitalization surpassed that of Alibaba. TAL and Pinduoduo experienced increases of more than 4%, New Oriental rose by almost 4%, and Tencent Music and Ctrip rose by over 2%. Weilai also saw an increase of more than 1%, while Baidu and Alibaba experienced slight gains. On the other hand, Weibo and Douyu fell by more than 10%, Bilibili saw a decline of more than 4%, and Li Auto and Xpeng Motors recorded decreases of over 3%.

Securities Times emphasizes that the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice.

