© Reuters. U.S. stocks closed: Powell did not comment on interest rate policy, the market breathed a sigh of relief, the three major stock indexes collectively closed up



News from the Financial Association on January 11 (edited by Niu Zhanlin)U.S. Eastern time on Tuesday, the three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed up. Federal Reserve Chairman Powell did not comment on interest rate policy in his speech, nor did he talk about the U.S. economic situation. He did not continue to beat the market as before, which made investors relax. tone.

In his first speech of the new year, Powell gave a short speech on the theme of “central bank independence”. He said stabilizing prices required difficult decisions that could be politically unpopular, and said the Fed was not a “climate policymaker,” referring to calls by some U.S. lawmakers for the Fed to use its regulatory powers to tackle climate change. , should not be used as a direct tool to address the climate crisis.

Since Powell did not make a clear comment on the outlook for monetary policy, it did not have a significant impact on the market. Then Federal Reserve Governor Bowman came on the stage. She said that interest rates need to continue to be raised to curb inflation, but her “hawkishness” was far less than that of the two Fed officials yesterday, and the three major indexes then fluctuated higher.

Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said: “The key question on everyone’s mind right now is: When are we going to see the Fed’s monetary tightening peak? We keep seeing Fed officials come out and make these very hawkish comments, but The market hasn’t really priced in that.”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Tuesday that the Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates to 6% to fight inflation. Dimon predicted that raising interest rates to 5% may not be enough, and the Fed may need to raise interest rates beyond current expectations. Dimon, however, favored a pause in rate hikes to see the full impact of last year’s hike.

Investors will focus on monthly inflation data due on Thursday and upcoming corporate fourth-quarter earnings reports as potentially important market drivers. Later in the week, big banks including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are due to report earnings.

Market Dynamics

As of the close, the Dow rose 186.45 points, or 0.56%, to 33704.10; the Nasdaq rose 106.98 points, or 1.01%, to 10742.63; the S&P 500 rose 27.16 points, or 0.70%, to 3918.84.

Almost all 11 sectors of the S&P 500 Index rose across the board. Among them, the telecommunications sector rose 1.29% to lead, the optional consumption sector rose 1.26%, the raw material sector closed up more than 1.0%, and the health care, energy, finance, information technology/technology sectors were the most It rose by more than 0.8%, while the daily consumer goods sector closed down by more than 0.1%, which was the only sector to close down.

Most of the ETFs in the U.S. stock industry closed up, the global aviation industry sector rose 2.40%, the biotechnology index rose 2.26%, the Internet stock index rose 1.37%, optional consumption ETF rose 1.26%, the medical industry ETF rose 0.84%, and the regional bank ETF rose 0.76% %, the banking industry ETF rose 0.74%, and the energy industry ETF rose 0.71%. The only loser was the consumer staples ETF, down 0.13%.

Performance of popular stocks

Large-scale technology rose across the board. Netflix rose nearly 4%, Amazon and Meta rose more than 2%, Apple, Microsoft, and Google rose slightly, and Tesla fell 0.77%.

Virgin Orbit fell about 14 percent after its first satellite launch from the UK failed. Coinbase rose nearly 13 percent after planning layoffs to manage operating expenses.

3B Home closed up more than 27%, the biggest one-day gain since August 2022, as retail investors speculated that it could become a potential takeover target as the company could file for bankruptcy at any time, while short covering also contributed to the rally.

Sotera Health Co. , a provider of key sterilization and laboratory testing and consulting services for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries, closed up nearly 100 percent, its biggest one-day gain since the company’s IPO.

Popular Chinese concept stocks generally rose, and the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index rose 1.73%. Futu Holdings rose more than 5%, NIO rose more than 4%, NetEase, Alibaba, Weibo rose more than 3%, Xiaopeng Motors rose more than 2%, Bilibili, Vipshop, Ideal Auto, Baidu rose more than 1%, JD.com, iQiyi, and Tencent Music rose slightly. Boss Zhipin rose by more than 2%, Pinduoduo rose by more than 1%, and Manbang rose slightly.

company news

[U.S. stocks “the first cryptocurrency stock” Coinbase continues to lay off 20% of its staff and reduce costs, etc.]

On Tuesday local time, Coinbase, the “first cryptocurrency stock” in the US stock market, announced in an SEC announcement that in response to headwinds that continue to affect the company’s industry, it will further lay off 950 (20%) employees. Coinbase expects this restructuring plan to be largely completed by the second quarter of 2023. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong also published an open letter to employees on the official blog. At the beginning of the letter, Armstrong stated that the cryptocurrency market will show a downward trend along with the macro economy in 2022. At the same time, everyone has seen the consequences of the actions of criminals in the industry, and further contagion is still possible.

【3B Home Furnishing Huge Loss and Bankruptcy Imminent】

Bed Bath & Beyond posted a whopping $393 million loss on Tuesday, with its chief executive acknowledging that his turnaround plans have failed to materialize. The company could file for bankruptcy at any time after holiday promotions fell short of expectations. The home furnishings seller has been struggling with dwindling cash reserves as suppliers demand faster payments. Also, sales in the home furnishings and decor sector have been hit as the economy slows. The company is in the early stages of planning to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which could happen within weeks, according to people familiar with the matter.

【Tesla plans to invest more than $700 million to expand the Texas factory】

In the coming weeks, Tesla’s electric vehicle factory in Austin, Texas, will reportedly begin to expand. On January 9 local time, Tesla stated in a document submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) that it plans to invest 717 million U.S. dollars, starting as early as the end of this month, to build four more new buildings at the Austin factory. The area reaches 1.4 million square feet.

[In-depth layout of the virtual power plant industry: top American car companies cross-border cooperation with Google]

General Motors, Ford Motor, Google and others said Tuesday they will work together to develop standards to expand the market for virtual power plants (VPPs). In addition to GM, Ford and Google, solar producers SunPower, Sunrun, etc. have also joined the initiative called “Virtual Power Plant Partnership” (VP3), which will be hosted by the energy transition non-profit organization RMI. Rules used by the VPP system.

[Amazon expands Buy with Prime service: from self-operated to cover all sellers]

According to reports, Amazon announced on January 10 that it will expand its “Buy with Prime” service to cover all sellers in the United States by the end of the month. Amazon first launched its “Buy with Prime” service last April, allowing merchants to add the Prime badge to products on their own site.

[Several top executives of US electric car company Rivian leave]

Several top executives at U.S. electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. have left in recent months, including a vice president of body engineering and head of supply chain. This is the latest challenge Rivian has faced, a Rivian spokesperson confirmed. The company has been rolling out its first all-electric models, but missed a key production target of 25,000 vehicles last year. The company said it was 700 vehicles short of its target due to difficulties obtaining parts.