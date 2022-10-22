Home Business U.S. stocks closed: U.S. stocks closed slightly lower, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond hit 4.2%
Business

U.S. stocks closed: U.S. stocks closed slightly lower, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond hit 4.2%

by admin
U.S. stocks closed: U.S. stocks closed slightly lower, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond hit 4.2%

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,
Use “Scan” to share webpages to Moments.

First Financial 2022-10-21 09:56:50

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

As the market continued to digest and absorb corporate earnings reports, U.S. stocks continued their losses on Thursday, with the three major stock indexes closing slightly lower across the board. In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond hit 4.22% on Thursday, the highest since 2008. DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said there is a chance that Treasury yields will peak between now and the end of the year.

U.S. stocks closed: U.S. stocks closed slightly lower, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond hit 4.2%

As the market continued to digest and absorb corporate earnings reports, U.S. stocks continued their losses on Thursday, with the three major stock indexes closing slightly lower across the board. In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond hit 4.22% on Thursday, the highest since 2008. DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said there is a chance that Treasury yields will peak between now and the end of the year.

This content is original by Yicai, and the copyright belongs to Yicai. Without the written authorization of CBN, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images. Yicai.com reserves the right to pursue legal liability of infringers. For authorization, please contact Yicai Copyright Department: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Orsero focuses on M&A: Germany on the radar. More operational efficiencies

You may also like

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra benchmark scores appear on...

Ningde Times net profit of 9.4 billion in...

Great Wall Securities: China Mobile’s (00941) Q3 results...

ZTE Yuanhang 40 Pro+ officially opened for pre-sale,...

Snap collapses by 25% following the quarterly, weighs...

Toyota: Lowers full-year production target due to persistent...

European Union: public debt / GDP ratio falls...

Credit Agricole Italia: € 1,700 bonus for 13,000...

Wall Street: futures accelerate to the downside, Treasuries...

Italy, GDP down in the third quarter: for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy