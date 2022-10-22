Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,

First Financial 2022-10-21

As the market continued to digest and absorb corporate earnings reports, U.S. stocks continued their losses on Thursday, with the three major stock indexes closing slightly lower across the board. In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond hit 4.22% on Thursday, the highest since 2008. DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said there is a chance that Treasury yields will peak between now and the end of the year.

