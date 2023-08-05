Home » U.S. Stocks Drop After Non-Agricultural Report, Apple Market Value Falls Below $3 Trillion
U.S. Stocks Drop After Non-Agricultural Report, Apple Market Value Falls Below $3 Trillion

Overnight U.S. stocks experienced a decline after the release of the non-agricultural report, leading to a disappointing financial report from Apple (AAPL.US). The three major U.S. stock indexes closed down, with the Dow falling 150.27 points, or 0.43%, to 35,065.62; the Nasdaq falling 50.48 points, or 0.36%, to 13,909.24; and the S&P 500 falling 23.86 points, or 0.53%, to 4,478.03.

Apple’s market value also fell below the $3 trillion mark, dropping to $2.85 trillion. The Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index fell over 1%, with Apple closing down 4.8%. However, other companies like Amazon and Daily Fresh experienced gains.

In European stock markets, the main indexes rose, with Germany’s DAX30 up 0.37%, Britain’s FTSE 100 up 0.47%, France’s CAC40 up 0.75%, and the European Stoxx 50 up 0.66%.

In Asia-Pacific stock markets, the Nikkei 225 index rose 0.1%, Vietnam’s VN30 index rose 1.7%, South Korea’s KOSPI index fell 0.1%, India’s Mumbai 30 index rose 0.74%, and Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur Composite Stock index rose 0.23%.

The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields also fell after the government’s employment report showed a slowing but still tight labor market. Cryptocurrencies fluctuated to a lesser extent, with Bitcoin falling 0.44% and Ethereum falling 0.34%.

Gold futures closed up 0.36% at $1,946.90 an ounce, and WTI crude oil futures closed up 1.56% at $82.82/barrel, supported by production cut pledges from Saudi Arabia and Russia.

In macro news, the U.S. non-farm payrolls rose less than expected in July, indicating modest employment growth. Despite this, wage growth and a drop in the unemployment rate suggest continued tightness in the labor market. Atlanta Fed President Bostic stated that U.S. job growth is slowing in an orderly manner and no further rate hikes are warranted.

See also  JP Morgan revises upwards the estimates on the GDP of the Eurozone

JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped its forecast of a U.S. recession and now expects the economy to continue expanding this year, with moderate growth in 2024. Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers expressed concerns about a potential resurgence in inflation due to accelerated wage growth.

In individual stock news, Apple’s market value dropped by over $160 billion in one day as the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter outlook raised concerns about sluggish demand. Additionally, Google (GOOG.US, GOOGL.US) saw some antitrust charges dismissed by a federal judge.

Overall, the U.S. stock market experienced a decline following the release of the non-agricultural report and disappointing financial results from Apple. Investors are closely monitoring the situation and preparing for potential further falls.

