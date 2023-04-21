U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.07% By Investing.com

© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.07%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYC, they gained 0.07%, compared with a gain of 0.09%, and the index gained 0.11%.

The best performers of the session were Procter & Gamble (NYSE: ), which rose 3.46% or 5.22 points to trade at 156.07 at the close. Meanwhile, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: ) was up 1.53% or 1.50 points to end at 99.57 and Merck & Co (NYSE: ) was up 1.05% or 1.20 points to 115.37 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: ), which fell 1.81% or 0.56 points to trade at 30.30 at the close. The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE: ) declined 1.49% or 0.83 points to end at 54.87 and The Boeing Company (NYSE: ) was down 1.00% or 2.08 points to 205.15 at the close.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Baxter International Ltd (NYSE: ), which rose 4.72% to 45.29; HCA Holdings (NYSE: ), which was up 3.85% to settle at 281.21; DaVita ( NYSE:) rose 3.49% to close at 86.02.

The worst performers were Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ) which was down 10.01% to 173.73 in late trade, WR Berkley Corp (NYSE: ) which was down 9.26% to settle at 57.49 and Silicon Valley Bank (OTC: ) which was down 7.75 %, the closing price was 0.71.

The top performers on the Nasdaq Composite were Appreciate Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ), which rose 228.44% to 1.50; Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ), which was up 58.36% at the close at 1.48; EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: 🙂 Up 58.45% to close at 9.00.

The worst performers were Predictive Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 32.43% to 0.19 in late trade, Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ) which lost 27.86% to settle at 1.89 and Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 25.35 %, the closing price was 0.28.

1,634 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange fell, exceeding the number of stocks that closed higher—1,310. At the same time, 101 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat; 1,833 stocks on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange closed down, and 1,723 stocks rose. In addition, 179 individual stocks remained basically unchanged.

Shares in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:) fell to 1-year lows; down 10.01% or 19.32 to 173.73. Shares in HCA Holdings (NYSE: ) rose to all time highs; up 3.85% or 10.43 to 281.21 at the close. Shares in WR Berkley Corp (NYSE:) fell to 1-year lows; down 9.26% or 5.87 to 57.49. Shares in Predictive Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: ) fell to all time lows; falling 32.43% or 0.09 to 0.19 at the close. Sidus Space Shares in Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 25.35% or 0.10 to 0.28 at the close.

The measure of implied volatility for S&P 500 options fell 2.33% to 16.77.

Gold futures options for June delivery fell 1.28%, or 25.75 points, to $1,993.35. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for June delivery rose 0.52% (0.40 points) to $77.77, while the June London Brent crude futures contract rose 0.60% (0.49) to trade at $81.59.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.20%, and the exchange rate was 1.10; at the same time, USD/JPY fell by 0.10%, quoting 134.10.

U.S. dollar index futures fell 0.12% to 101.44.