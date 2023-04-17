U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.30% By Investing.com

© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.30%



Investing.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Monday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the gain was 0.30%, while the index added 0.33%, and the index gained 0.28%.

The best performers of the session were Walgreens Boots United (NASDAQ: ), which rose 1.76% or 0.62 points to trade at 35.94 at the close. Meanwhile, Travelers (NYSE: ) added 1.73% or 2.91 points to end at 171.28 and Boeing Co (NYSE: ) was up 1.65% or 3.32 points to 205.03 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: ), which fell 1.26% or 6.44 points to trade at 505.35 at the close. Chevron Corporation (NYSE: ) declined 0.88% or 1.52 points to end at 170.92 and Amgen (NASDAQ: ) was down 0.77% or 1.93 points to 248.07 at the close.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were M&T Bank Corp (NYSE: ), which rose 7.78% to 125.66; Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ), which was up 7.67% to settle at 224.92; Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: ) rose 7.15% to close at 96.20.

The worst performers were State Street Bank (NYSE: ) which was down 9.18% to 72.68 in late trade; Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 8.35% to settle at 143.99; Signature Bank (New York New York) (OTC 🙂 fell 5.85% to close at 0.16.

The top performers on the Nasdaq Composite were Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ: ), which rose 160.43% to end at 3.62; ContraFect Corp. (NASDAQ: ), which was up 154.44% at the close at 2.29; Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ: ) 🙂 Up 107.20% to close at 5.47.

The worst performers were Marpai Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 43.32% to 1.06 in late trade, Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ) which lost 33.61% to settle at 0.05 and Laser Photonics Corp Unit (NASDAQ: ) which was down 31.95 %, with a closing price of 2.79.

1,807 stocks rose on the New York Stock Exchange, exceeding the number of stocks that closed down—1,162. At the same time, 97 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat; 2,290 stocks rose on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, and 1,279 stocks fell. 162 individual stocks were basically unchanged.

Shares in Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ) fell to all time lows; falling 33.61% or 0.02 to 0.05.

A measure of implied volatility for S&P 500 options fell 0.70% to 16.95, a one-year low.

Gold futures options for June delivery fell 0.41%, or 8.30 points, to $2,007.50. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for June delivery fell 1.73% (1.43 points) to $81.00, while the June London Brent crude oil futures contract fell 1.65% (1.42) to trade at $84.89.

EUR/USD fell 0.65% to 1.09; meanwhile USD/JPY rose 0.52% to 134.46.

U.S. dollar index futures rose 0.54% to 101.79.