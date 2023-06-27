U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.63% By Investing.com

© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.63%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, it gained 0.63% compared with a gain of 1.15% for the index and a gain of 1.65%.

The best performers of the session were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: ), which rose 2.28% or 0.76 points to trade at 34.10 at the close. Meanwhile, Home Depot Inc (NYSE: ) added 1.90% or 5.85 points to end at 313.74 and Boeing Co (NYSE: ) was up 1.87% or 3.85 points to 209.43 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Walgreens Boots United (NASDAQ: ), which fell 9.34% or 2.95 points to trade at 28.64 at the close. 3M Company (NYSE: ) was down 2.14% or 2.15 points to end at 98.26; 🙂 At the close it was down 0.94% (2.12 points) at 222.61.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: ), which rose 8.77% to 142.50; Carnival Cruise Lines (NYSE: ), which was up 8.77% to settle at 15.88; It rose 7.42% to close at 8.83.

The worst performers of the pack were Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: ), which was down 9.34% to 28.64 in late trade; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ), which lost 8.71%, to settle at 716.09; and Catalent Inc (NYSE: ), which was down 4.79 %, with a closing price of 41.72.

The top performers on the Nasdaq Composite were Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ), which rose 235.87% to end at 6.18; AC Immune Ltd (NASDAQ: ), which was up 71.72% at the close at 3.40; Leafly Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ) rose 54.81% to trade at 0.37 at the close.

The worst performers were Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 54.29% to 2.13 in late trade, Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ: ) which lost 37.97% to 2.81 and Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 34.80% , with a closing price of 0.06.

2,137 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange rose, surpassing the number of stocks that closed down—815. At the same time, 89 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat; 2,108 stocks on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange rose, and 1,439 stocks fell. 141 individual stocks were largely unchanged.

Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: ) fell to 5-year lows; falling 9.34% or 2.95 to 28.64 at the close. Shares in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ) rose to 1-year highs; rising 235.87% or 4.34 to 6.18. Shares in Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 54.29% or 2.53 to 2.13. Shares in Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 37.97% or 1.72 to 2.81 at the close. Shares in Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 34.80% or 0.03 to 0.06.

The measure of implied volatility for S&P 500 options fell 3.58% to 13.74.

Gold futures for August options fell 0.56%, or 10.85 points, to $1,922.95. In terms of the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for August delivery fell 2.26% (1.57 points), quoted at $67.80, while the September London Brent crude oil futures contract fell 2.27% (1.69), trading at $72.66.

EUR/USD rose 0.53% to trade at 1.10, while USD/JPY rose 0.38% to trade at 144.04.

U.S. dollar index futures were down 0.20% at 102.13.

