U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.65% By Investing.com

© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.65%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, they gained 1.65%, while the index climbed 1.85%, and the index climbed 2.25%.

The best performers of the session were Apple (NASDAQ: ), which rose 4.69% or 7.78 points to trade at 173.57 at the close. Meanwhile, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: ) was up 3.15% or 3.07 points to end at 100.52 and Visa (NYSE: ) was up 2.74% or 6.18 points to 231.78 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: ), which fell 0.80% or 0.25 points to trade at 30.99 at the close. Merck & Co (NYSE: ) added 0.26% or 0.31 points to end at 117.68 and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: ) was up 0.33% or 0.52 points to 156.03 at the close.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Zion Bank (NASDAQ: ), which rose 19.22% to 23.76; Comerica Inc (NYSE: ), which was up 16.76% to 36.44; Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: ), which was up 16.76% at the close. Up 15.04% to close at 77.16.

The worst performers were Bio Rad Laboratories Inc (NYSE: ), which was down 16.79% to 384.95 in late trade; Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: ), which was down 10.39% to 411.27; and EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: ). It fell 10.33% to close at 242.47.

The top performers of the session on the Nasdaq Composite were Nanobiotix (NASDAQ: ), which rose 234.00% to 6.68; Westpac Banking Corporation (NASDAQ: ), which was up 81.70% to settle at 5.76; Julius Baer ( NASDAQ 🙂 rose 62.01% to close at 9.98.

The worst performers were Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 51.75% to 1.10 in late trade, TOP Financial Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ) which lost 37.13% to settle at 10.99 and Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 32.32% , with a closing price of 0.08.

2,531 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange rose, exceeding the number of stocks that closed down—436. At the same time, 76 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat; 2,643 stocks on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange rose, and 927 stocks fell. 144 individual stocks were largely unchanged.

Shares in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: ) fell to 1-year lows; down 10.33% or 27.94 to 242.47. Shares in Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:) rose to a one-year high; up 234.00% or 4.68 to 6.68. Shares in Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 3-year lows; falling 51.75% or 1.18 to 1.10 at the close. Aptinyx Shares in Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 32.32% or 0.04 to 0.08 at the close.

A measure of implied volatility for S&P 500 options fell 14.34% to 17.21.

Gold futures options for June delivery fell 1.49%, or 30.70 points, to $2,025.00. For the rest of the futures, the price of the WTI crude oil futures contract for June delivery rose 4.11% (2.82 points), quoted at $71.38, while the July London Brent crude oil futures contract rose 3.86% (2.80), trading at $75.30.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.06%, and the exchange rate was 1.10; at the same time, USD/JPY rose by 0.44%, quoting at 134.85.

U.S. dollar index futures were down 0.13% at 101.05.