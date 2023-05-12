U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.03% By Investing.com

© Reuters. U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.03%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, it fell 0.03%, while the index lost 0.16%, while the index lost 0.35%.

The best performers of the session were IBM (International Business Machines Corporation ) (NYSE: ), which rose 1.60% or 1.94 points to trade at 122.84 at the close. Meanwhile, Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: ) added 1.02% or 1.57 points to end at 155.96 and Home Depot Co (NYSE: ) was up 0.97% or 2.78 points to 290.47 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nike (NYSE:), which fell 1.64% or 2.01 points to trade at 120.21 at the close. JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) declined 1.43% or 1.95 points to end at 134.10 and Salesforce Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.82% or 1.66 points to 201.81 at the close.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were News Corp (NASDAQ: ), up 8.68% to 18.29; News Corp (NASDAQ: ), up 8.48% to close at 18.16; NRG Energy (NYSE: ), up 5.64% , closing at 32.79.

The worst performers were Signature Bank (New York New York) (OTC: ), which was down 10.60% to 0.12 in late trade; First Republic Bank (OTC: ), which was down 6.87% to 0.39; (NASDAQ: ) fell 5.48% to close at 16.22.

The top performers on the Nasdaq Composite were Guangzhou Shipbuilding International Technology (NASDAQ: ), which rose 210.37% to settle at 5.09; ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ), which was up 77.88% to settle at 8.04; Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ: ) rose 39.79% to close at 4.04.

The worst performers were Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: ) which was down 39.90% to 1.16 in late trade, Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 37.22% to settle at 1.40 and AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 35.71% , with a closing price of 0.99.

1,658 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange fell, exceeding the number of stocks that closed higher—1,261. At the same time, 112 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat; 2,063 stocks on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange closed down, and 1,479 stocks rose. In addition, 167 individual stocks remained basically unchanged.

Shares in Guangzhou Shipbuilding International Technology (NASDAQ: ) rose to one-year highs; rising 210.37% or 3.45 to 5.09. Assure Holdings Shares in Corp (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 39.90% or 0.77 to 1.16 at the close. Shares in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 37.22% or 0.83 to 1.40. Shares in AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ: ) fell to all time lows; down 35.71% or 0.55 to 0.99.

A measure of implied volatility for S&P 500 options rose 0.59% to 17.03.

Gold futures options for June delivery fell 0.24%, or 4.75 points, to $2,015.75. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for June delivery fell 1.03% (0.73 points) to $70.14, while the July London Brent crude oil futures contract fell 0.97% (0.73) to trade at $74.25.

EUR/USD fell 0.59% to 1.09; while USD/JPY rose 0.87% to 135.71.

U.S. dollar index futures rose 0.64% to 102.53.