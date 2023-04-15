U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.42% By Investing.com

© Reuters U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.42%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, it fell 0.42%, while the index lost 0.21%, while the index lost 0.35%.

The best performers of the session were JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: ), which rose 7.55% or 9.74 points to trade at 138.73 at the close. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: ) was up 1.44% or 4.79 points to end at 336.92 and Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: ) was up 0.91% or 2.01 points to 223.68 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which fell 5.56% or 11.88 points to trade at 201.71 at the close. UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: ) declined 2.74% or 14.44 points to end at 511.79 and Travelers (NYSE: ) was down 2.79% or 4.83 points to 168.37.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: ), which rose 7.55% to 138.73; Signature Bank (New York New York) (OTC: ), which was up 6.94% at the close at 0.17; Citigroup ( NYSE:) rose 4.78% to close at 49.56.

The worst performers were Catalent Inc (NYSE: ) which was down 26.83% to 46.33 in late trade, DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ: ) which lost 6.00% to end at 7.84 and Boeing Co (NYSE: ) which was down 5.56% , closing at 201.71.

The top performers on the Nasdaq Composite were Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ), which rose 306.19% to end at 4.59; Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ), which was up 243.07% to settle at 2.35; SAITECH Global Corp ( NASDAQ 🙂 rose 222.37% to close at 4.90.

The worst performers were Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 40.20% to 0.23 in late trade, Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 39.24% to settle at 0.07 and T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 32.43 %, with a closing price of 3.75.

1,930 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange fell, exceeding the number of stocks that closed higher—1,018. At the same time, 92 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat; 2,331 stocks on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange closed down, and 1,208 stocks rose. In addition, 193 individual stocks remained basically unchanged.

DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ:) shares were down to 5-year lows; losing 6.00% or 0.50 to 7.84 at the close. Shares in Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 5-year lows; falling 40.20% or 0.15 to 0.23 at the close. Shares in Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ) fell to all time lows; falling 39.24% or 0.05 to 0.07 at the close.

A measure of implied volatility for S&P 500 options fell 4.10% to 17.07, a one-year low.

Gold futures options for June delivery fell 1.81%, or 37.25 points, to $2,018.05. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for May delivery rose 0.62% (0.51 points) to $82.67, while the June London Brent crude oil futures contract rose 0.44% (0.38) to trade at $86.47.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.43%, and the exchange rate was 1.10; at the same time, USD/JPY rose by 0.89%, quoting 133.74.

U.S. dollar index futures rose 0.54% to 101.25.