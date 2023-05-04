U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.86% By Investing.com

© Reuters U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.86%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, it fell 0.86% to hit a new 1-month low, while the index lost 0.72%, and the index lost 0.49%.

The best performers of the session were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: ), which rose 2.34% or 0.71 points to trade at 31.24 at the close. Meanwhile, Amgen (NASDAQ: ) added 1.13% or 2.58 points to end at 231.89 and Dow Chemical Company (NYSE: ) was up 0.68% or 0.36 points to 53.36 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: ), which fell 3.38% or 3.41 points to trade at 97.45 at the close. Home Depot Inc (NYSE: ) declined 2.50% or 7.33 points to end at 285.75 and Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: ) was down 2.44% or 5.26 points to 210.38 at the close.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Ball Corporation (NYSE: ), which rose 13.39% to 59.26; FleetCor Technologies (NYSE: ), which was up 7.92% at the close at 223.76; Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: ), which rose 7.16%, closing at 71.88.

The worst performers were Paramount Global Class B (NASDAQ: ) which was down 28.35% to 16.40 in late trade, PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 13.65% to 26.00 and Comerica Inc (NYSE: ) which was down 12.28 %, the closing price was 31.21.

The top performers on the Nasdaq Composite were Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: ), which rose 82.32% to end at 7.17; Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ: ), which was up 60.56% at the close at 2.28; Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: ) 🙂 Up 52.66% to close at 0.82.

The worst performers were TOP Financial Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ) which was down 79.39% to 17.48 in late trade; Westpac Banking Corp (NASDAQ: ) which was down 50.62% to 3.17; ) fell 44.38% to close at 2.72.

1,999 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange fell, and the number exceeded the number of stocks that closed higher—953. At the same time, 85 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat; 2,119 stocks on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange closed down, and 1,430 stocks rose. In addition, 159 individual stocks remained basically unchanged.

Shares in PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 1-year lows; down 13.65% or 4.11 to 26.00. Comerica Inc (NYSE: ) shares fell to one-year lows; falling 12.28% or 4.37 to 31.21 at the close. Shares in Westpac Banking Corp (NASDAQ: ) fell to all time lows; falling 50.62% or 3.25 to 3.17. Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ) shares fell to one-year lows; losing 44.38% or 2.17 to 2.72.

Implied volatility, a measure of S&P 500 options, rose 9.54 percent to 20.09, a near one-month high.

Gold futures options for June delivery rose 1.08%, or 22.10 points, to $2,059.10. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for June delivery fell 0.09% (0.06 points) to $68.54, while the July London Brent crude oil futures contract rose 0.10% (0.07) to trade at $72.40.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall 0.41%, the exchange rate was 1.10; at the same time, USD/JPY fell 0.39%, quoting 134.15.

U.S. dollar index futures rose 0.07% to 101.19.