© Reuters. U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.08%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, it fell 1.08%, while the index lost 1.16%, and the index lost 1.08%.

The best performers of the session were Merck & Co (NYSE: ), which rose 1.33% or 1.55 points to trade at 117.89 at the close. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: ) added 0.87% or 1.43 points to end at 165.03 and McDonald’s (NYSE: ) was up 0.16% or 0.49 points to 298.07 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Chevron Corporation (NYSE: ), which fell 4.31% or 7.20 points to trade at 160.04 at the close. American Express (NYSE: ) declined 3.81% or 6.07 points to end at 153.25 and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: ) was down 3.21% or 1.11 points to 33.50 at the close.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: ), which rose 7.66% to 65.08; Broadridge (NYSE: ), which was up 6.32% at the close at 153.28; Marriott International ( NASDAQ 🙂 rose 4.98% to close at 178.61.

The worst performers were Signature Bank (New York New York) (OTC: ), which was down 15.82% to 0.07 in late trade; Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ), which was down 15.77% to 134.91; and Leidos Holdings Inc ( NYSE 🙂 fell 14.54% to close at 80.61.

The top performers on the Nasdaq Composite were VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ: ), which rose 546.77% to end at 17.01; Minim Inc (NASDAQ: ), which was up 142.57% at the close at 4.90; Actelis Networks Inc (NASDAQ: 🙂 Up 114.14% to close at 6.51.

The worst performers were GD Culture Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ) which was down 89.03% to 3.40 in late trade; UnionTech (NASDAQ: ) which was down 48.18% to settle at 1.14; and Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ) It fell 46.39% to close at 4.23.

2,312 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange fell, exceeding the number of stocks that closed higher—664. At the same time, 80 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat; 2,532 stocks on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange closed down, and 1,036 stocks rose. In addition, 168 individual stocks remained basically unchanged.

Shares in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: ) rose to three-year highs; rising 7.66% or 4.63 to 65.08. Signature Bank Shares in (New York New York) (OTC: ) fell to all time lows; falling 15.82% or 0.01 to 0.07. Leidos Holdings Shares in Inc (NYSE:) fell to 1-year lows; down 14.54% or 13.71 to 80.61 at the close. Shares in Merck & Co (NYSE: ) rose to all time highs; up 1.33% or 1.55 to 117.89 at the close. Shares in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: ) rose to all time highs; up 0.16% or 0.49 to 298.07 at the close. VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ: ) shares rose to all time highs; up 546.77% or 14.38 to 17.01 at the close. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Shares in Corp (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 46.39% or 3.66 to 4.23.

The implied volatility, used to measure S&P 500 options, rose 10.57% to 17.78.

Gold futures options for June delivery rose 1.69%, or 33.70 points, to $2,025.90. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for June delivery fell 5.33% (4.03 points), quoted at $71.63, while the July London Brent crude oil futures contract fell 5.04% (4.00), trading at $75.31.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.26%, and the exchange rate was 1.10; at the same time, USD/JPY fell by 0.67%, quoting at 136.55.

U.S. dollar index futures were down 0.23% at 101.69.