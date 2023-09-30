U.S. Stocks Mixed as Bond Yields Fall and Dollar Index Rises for 11th Consecutive Week

Mixed Performance for US Stocks as Investors React to Inflation Report

On the last day of the third quarter, the three major indexes in the U.S. stock market experienced mixed gains and losses. The S&P 500 index fell as investors assessed the impact of the U.S. inflation report on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy and adjusted their investment portfolios. The Dow fell by 1.34%, the Nasdaq rose slightly by less than 0.1%, and the S&P 500 declined by 0.74%. These losses contributed to a larger decline for the month and the third quarter as a whole. In September, the Dow fell by 3.5%, the Nasdaq dropped by 5.8%, and the S&P 500 decreased by 4.9%. This marks the largest monthly decline for these indices since 2003. In the third quarter, the Dow fell by 2.6%, the Nasdaq dropped by 4.1%, and the S&P 500 fell by 3.6%.

Meanwhile, U.S. bond yields saw a slight decrease, with the 10-year Treasury yield falling to 4.58%. At the same time, the U.S. dollar index continued its upward trajectory for the 11th consecutive week. Although it experienced a temporary decline, investors still anticipate a strong economy and the possibility of higher interest rates in the future.

In the European stock market, major indexes showed growth. Germany’s DAX30 rose by 0.41%, Britain’s FTSE 100 increased by 0.08%, France’s CAC40 saw a rise of 0.26%, and Europe’s Stoxx 50 index climbed by 0.31%.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.047% while South Korea’s KOSPI Index rose by 0.085%. Indonesia’s Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.03%, and Vietnam’s VN30 Index saw a rise of 0.16%.

In the foreign exchange market, the U.S. dollar index saw some fluctuations but still maintained its upward trend. The U.S. dollar index DXY, which measures the value of the dollar against a basket of six major currencies, fell by 0.05% to 106.09.

Cryptocurrencies experienced relatively minor fluctuations, with Bitcoin falling by 0.51% to 26,888.5 and Ethereum rising by 0.8% to 1,666.21.

The gold market was affected by market expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain high interest rates for a longer period of time. As a result, the U.S. dollar and U.S. Treasury yields rose, reducing the appeal of gold as an investment. December gold futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed down by 0.67% at $1,866.10 per ounce. This marks a 5.1% decrease in gold futures prices for the month of September.

In the crude oil market, U.S. WTI crude oil futures prices ended lower on Friday, but still recorded significant gains for the month and the third quarter as a whole. WTI crude oil futures for November delivery fell by 1% to settle at $90.79 per barrel. Throughout the week, WTI crude oil rose by 0.8%, while in September, it increased by 8.6%, and in the third quarter, it surged by 28.5%. Brent November futures settled down by 7 cents at $95.31 per barrel, showing a 2.2% increase for the week and a 27% increase for the third quarter. Brent December futures experienced a larger decrease of 90 cents, settling at $92.2 per barrel.

Among London metals, most saw a rise in prices. Copper rose by more than 0.7%, aluminum by more than 3.5%, and zinc by more than 1.5%. Nickel experienced a decline of 0.98%.

On the macro news front, the U.S. core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index recorded its smallest monthly gain since late 2020. The Fed’s preferred measure of underlying inflation increased at its slowest monthly pace since late 2020, while consumer spending saw a slight increase. This data, which excludes volatile food and energy components, showed a 0.1% rise in August. The overall PCE price index, which includes rising energy costs, increased by 0.4%. This report is expected to be the last major release before lawmakers reach an agreement on funding agencies. If an agreement is not reached, a government shutdown is expected to begin on October 1 due to a shortage of funds.

The University of Michigan released its final September consumer survey data, showing that U.S. consumers’ short-term inflation expectations fell to the lowest level since early 2021. The survey revealed that consumers expect inflation to be 3.2% over the next year, down from 3.5% in the August survey. Inflation expectations for the next five to 10 years also reached their lowest level in a year at 2.8%. However, consumer confidence decreased slightly from 69.5 in August to 68.1 in September. Respondents expressed more pessimism about current conditions but showed improved expectations for the future compared to the previous month.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned of the economic impact of a potential government shutdown, stating that it would harm American families and create economic headwinds that could hinder economic progress. Yellen emphasized the importance of essential government functions, such as loans for farmers and small businesses, food and workplace safety inspections, and the Head Start program for children. She warned of potential delays in major infrastructure projects if a shutdown occurs.

S&P Global Ratings stated that although a government shutdown would negatively affect U.S. economic growth, it would not jeopardize the country’s credit ratings. The managing director of S&P Global Ratings, Joydeep Mukherji, noted that the shutdown would impact economic activity but is unlikely to increase default risks. Mukherji stated that essential services and spending commitments, including debt service, would continue to be met even in the event of a shutdown.

Richmond Fed President Barkin highlighted the importance of the labor market in assessing demand and prices. He noted that policymakers have time to decide if further measures are needed to tackle inflation and that the labor market could provide insights into inflationary pressures and their duration.

In individual stock news, General Motors (GM.US) and Ford (F.US) faced the threat of worker strikes, but the union spared Stellantis (STLA.US). The UAW planned to expand strikes against GM and Ford to more assembly plants but decided not to strike in Stellantis after negotiations. The UAW praised Stellantis for progress in negotiations.

Faraday Future (FFIE.US) announced the delivery schedule and business update for the FF 91 2.0 in October. The company highlighted its co-creation collaboration and outlined the delivery schedule for the Futurist Alliance vehicles as part of its Delivery Co-Creation Days initiative. Faraday Future delivered three FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance vehicles in the third quarter and plans to continue fulfilling its commitments in October.

Overall, the U.S. stock market experienced mixed performance as investors analyzed the impact of the inflation report on interest rates and adjusted their portfolios accordingly. This marks a challenging end to the third quarter for U.S. stocks, with negative performance across all three major indexes. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index continued to rise, and the bond market saw a slight decrease in yields.

