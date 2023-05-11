U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.09% By Investing.com

© Reuters U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.09%



Investing.com – U.S. equities were mixed at the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher; meanwhile, losses in the , , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, it lost 0.09%, while the index gained 0.45%, and the index climbed 1.04%.

The best performers of the session were Salesforce Inc (NYSE:), which rose 1.82% or 3.67 points to trade at 204.85 at the close. Meanwhile, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: ) added 1.73% or 5.31 points to end at 312.31 and Apple (NASDAQ: ) was up 1.04% or 1.78 points to 173.55 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were American Express (NYSE:), which fell 3.06% or 4.70 points to trade at 148.68 at the close. Chevron Corporation (NYSE: ) declined 1.28% or 2.03 points to end at 157.09 and Nike (NYSE: ) was down 1.27% or 1.59 points to 123.51 at the close.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Akemai Technologies (NASDAQ: ), which rose 8.44% to end at 85.54; Signature Bank (New York New York) (OTC: ), which was up 8.33% at the close at 0.13; Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ) rose 7.84% to trade at 209.49 at the close.

The worst performing stocks, Under Armor (NYSE: ), fell 5.51% to close at 7.71 in late trading; It fell 4.87% to close at 7.03.

The top performers on the Nasdaq Composite were CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: ), which rose 85.27% to end at 8.93; iMedia Brands Inc (NASDAQ: ), which was up 82.50% at the close at 0.34; Harbor Custom Development Inc (NASDAQ: ) rose 79.33% to trade at 8.59 at the close.

The worst performers were SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ) which was down 39.69% to 1.17 in late trade; Mobiquity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ) which lost 35.36% to settle at 0.18; and SHENGFENG DEVELOPMENT Ltd (NASDAQ: ) which was down 33.30%, closing at 5.87.

1,604 stocks rose on the New York Stock Exchange, exceeding the number of stocks that closed down—1,315. At the same time, 122 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat; 2,016 stocks on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange rose, and 1,526 stocks fell. 191 individual stocks were largely unchanged.

Shares in Neway Laberman (NASDAQ: ) fell to 5-year lows; falling 4.80% or 0.48 to 9.51 at the close. Shares in Salesforce Inc (NYSE:) rose to hit one-year highs; rising 1.82% or 3.67 to 204.85 at the close. Shares in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: ) rose to 1-year highs; up 1.73% or 5.31 to 312.31. Shares in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: ) rose to 5-year highs; up 85.27% or 4.11 to 8.93 at the close. Shares in SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ) fell to all time lows; down 39.69% or 0.77 to 1.17.

The measure of implied volatility for S&P 500 options fell 4.35% to 16.94.

Gold futures options for June delivery fell 0.26%, or 5.25 points, to $2,037.65. In terms of other futures, the price of WTI crude oil futures contract for delivery in June fell 1.23% (0.91 points), quoted at $72.80, while the July London Brent crude oil futures contract fell 1.05% (0.81), trading at $76.63.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.21%, and the exchange rate was 1.10; at the same time, USD/JPY fell by 0.64%, quoting at 134.35.

U.S. dollar index futures fell 0.17% to 101.23.