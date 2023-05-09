U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.17% By Investing.com

© Reuters. U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.17%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, it declined 0.17%, while the index climbed 0.05%, while the index gained 0.18%.

The best performers of the session were The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: ), which rose 2.44% or 2.45 points to trade at 102.97 at the close. Meanwhile, Walmart Inc (NYSE: ) added 0.63% or 0.95 points to end at 152.72 and Merck & Co (NYSE: ) was up 0.59% or 0.70 points to 118.38 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Walgreens Boots United (NASDAQ: ), which fell 1.59% or 0.51 points to trade at 31.66 at the close. 3M Inc (NYSE: ) was down 0.98% or 1.01 points to end at 102.34; Amgen (NASDAQ 🙂 At the close it was down 0.81% (1.91 points) at 234.62.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were First Republic Bank (OTC:), which rose 13.01% to 0.39; Carnival Cruise Lines (NYSE:), which was up 5.89% at the close at 10.60; Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 5.82%, closing at 9.82.

The worst performers were Catalent Inc (NYSE: ) which was down 25.91% to 35.38 in late trade, Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE: ) which lost 16.41% to settle at 50.73 and EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: ) which was down 4.51% , closing at 231.54.

The top performers on the Nasdaq Composite were Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: ), which rose 382.25% to 3.11; Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ: ), which was up 319.09% to settle at 25.98; Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ) rose 140.00% to trade at 0.96 at the close.

The worst performers of the stock Aptorum Group Ltd Class A (NASDAQ: ) were down 31.96% to 3.64 in late trade; Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ) was down 27.85% to end at 3.29; 🙂 fell 27.01% to close at 3.54.

1,581 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange fell, exceeding the number of stocks that closed higher—1,366. At the same time, 101 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat; 1,828 stocks on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange closed down, and 1,741 stocks rose. In addition, 177 individual stocks were basically unchanged.

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: ) shares fell to three-year lows; falling 25.91% or 12.37 to 35.38 at the close. Shares in Tyson Foods (NYSE: ) fell to three-year lows; falling 16.41% or 9.96 to 50.73 at the close. Shares in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:) fell to 1-year lows; losing 4.51% or 10.93 to 231.54. Shares in Merck & Co (NYSE: ) rose to all time highs; up 0.59% or 0.70 to 118.38 at the close. Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:) shares rose to all time highs; up 319.09% or 19.78 to 25.98 at the close. Shares in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ) fell to all time lows; down 27.85% or 1.27 to 3.29. Interactive Strength Shares in Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 27.01% or 1.31 to 3.54.

A measure of implied volatility for S&P 500 options fell 1.22 percent to 16.98.

Gold futures options for June delivery rose 0.16%, or 3.20 points, to $2,028.00. For the rest of the futures, the price of the WTI crude oil futures contract for June delivery rose 2.07% (1.48 points), quoted at $72.82, while the July London Brent crude oil futures contract rose 1.77% (1.33), trading at $76.63.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.12%, and the exchange rate was 1.10; at the same time, USD/JPY rose by 0.19%, quoting 135.09.

U.S. dollar index futures rose 0.17% to 101.17.