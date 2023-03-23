Home Business U.S. stocks opened higher, the Nasdaq rose more than 2%, and large technology stocks collectively strengthened
Securities Times News, the three major U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Thursday. As of press time, the Dow and S&P 500 rose more than 1%, the Nasdaq rose more than 2%, and the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index rose more than 5%. Large technology stocks collectively strengthened. Tesla, Facebook parent company Meta, and Nvidia rose more than 3%, and Microsoft, Google-A, Amazon, and Apple rose more than 2%. Chinese concept stocks generally rose, Bilibili rose nearly 12%, Weibo rose more than 8%, iQiyi rose more than 7%, Pinduoduo, Netease rose more than 6%, Shell, JD.com, Alibaba, etc. rose more than 5% .

According to data released by the U.S. Department of Labor on March 23 local time, as of the week ended March 18, the number of people applying for unemployment benefits for the first time in the United States was 191,000, which was a decrease compared with the number of people applying for unemployment benefits after the revision in the previous week. 1000 people. Previously, US analysts predicted that this data would be 197,000, but the actual number of applicants was lower than the forecast.

