U.S. stocks pre-market: The Republican election is less than expected, and the three major futures are collectively lower



Financial Associated Press, November 9 (Editor Xia Junxiong)Before the market on Wednesday, the U.S. mid-term elections are in full swing, the race for Senate seats is in a stalemate, the performance of the Republican Party is lower than expected, and the three major stock index futures are collectively lower. As of press time, the S&P 500 index futures fell 0.54%; Dow futures Down 0.54%; Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.74%.

(Source: Yingwei Finance) The mid-term election votes across the United States are still being counted, and as of press time, the results of several key elections have not yet been released. As far as the current situation is concerned, the Republicans are still expected to be the majority party in the House of Representatives, but there is no small hope that the Democrats will continue to control the more important Senate.

Dennis DeBusschere, founder of research firm 22V Research, said the outcome of the election is still uncertain, but the Republican Party has underperformed market expectations, which will further increase volatility in the short term.

Investors prefer the emergence of a divided government, in which the president is in a different party than the congressional majority, meaning few major policy changes will be seen over the next two years, benefiting stocks.

Greg Valliere, chief U.S. policy strategist at AGF Investments, pointed out that while the political situation is now getting more attention from Wall Street, for the market, the focus is still on whether a recession is imminent, whether the Fed will reduce the pace of interest rate hikes this winter and Russia and Ukraine. whether a truce and negotiation are possible.

Market dynamics

On the previous trading day, the bloody storm in the cryptocurrency circle once greatly dragged down the three major indexes, but the stock indexes stabilized in late trading and eventually all closed up. As of the close, the S&P 500 rose 0.56% to 3828.11 points; the Nasdaq rose 0.49% to 10616.20; the Dow Jones rose 1.02% to 33160.83.

The European markets that are trading are generally down. As of press time, the British FTSE 100 index fell 0.11%, the French CAC40 index fell 0.40%, and the German DAX30 index fell 0.63%.

(Source: Yingwei Caiqing)

Company news

[Musk’s net worth fell below $200 billion, still the world‘s richest man]

Forbes billionaires list shows that Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s net worth has fallen below $200 billion to $197.4 billion, still the world‘s richest man. On November 8, local time, Tesla closed down 2.93% at $191.30. Since he made a bid to buy Twitter in April, Tesla’s market value has evaporated by nearly half, and his net worth has dropped by $70 billion.

In addition, on November 8, local time, Musk disclosed in a regulatory document submitted to the SEC that he reduced his Tesla holdings for three consecutive trading days on November 4, 7, and 8, and sold at least 19.5 million in total. Tesla stock, valued at $3.95 billion. Musk’s indirect holdings of Tesla shares were reduced to about 445.6 million shares, the filings show.

It is understood that the four rounds of reductions since last year have totaled about 35.8 billion US dollars. At present, Musk holds about 14.12% of the shares and is still Tesla’s largest shareholder.

[Meta announced that it will lay off more than 11,000 people and freeze recruitment until the first quarter of next year]

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, said on November 9 that it would cut 13% of its workforce, or more than 11,000 employees. It was one of the biggest layoffs at a tech company this year and the first in Meta’s 18-year history.

“Not only has e-commerce returned to its previous trend, but the macroeconomic downturn, increased competition, and loss of advertising have resulted in our revenue being well below my expectations,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter to employees. “I was wrong and I am responsible for it.”

As part of the severance package, Meta said it will pay 16 weeks of base pay, plus an additional two weeks for each year of service, including any remaining paid leave. Meta also plans to cut discretionary spending and extend a hiring freeze into the first quarter of next year.

Meta shares have fallen 35% since the start of 2022. Previously, major Silicon Valley technology companies such as Twitter and Microsoft have carried out layoffs.

[SoftBank repurchases more than $2 billion in shares in October]

SoftBank Group accelerates the pace of share buybacks. In a 10-day period at the end of October, SoftBank bought 197.6 billion yen ($1.4 billion) in stock, almost half of the full-year repurchase plan, according to media reports. From Oct. 3 to 17, SoftBank bought 132.3 billion yen of shares under a previous program, bringing its total monthly buybacks to more than $2 billion.

According to reports, Masayoshi Son has repeatedly talked internally about taking SoftBank private. He declined to comment publicly when asked about it in the past.

SoftBank’s buybacks helped propel the company’s shares to a 31% rebound in October, their best monthly performance since November.

[The financial report is far less than expected Disney fell more than 8% before the market]

Disney tumbled more than 8 percent in pre-market trading, after the company reported earnings after the bell on Tuesday that fell far short of market expectations. Data show that Disney’s fourth-quarter revenue was $20.15 billion, compared with analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion; adjusted EPS was $0.30, compared with analysts’ expectations of $0.51. The overall number of Hulu subscribers in the fourth fiscal quarter was 47.2 million, and analysts expected 47.2 million; the fourth fiscal quarter (streaming media business) Disney had 164.2 million subscribers, and analysts expected 162.5 million. As of press time, Disney fell 8.56% before the market.

[TSMC responded: preparing for the second Arizona factory, but has not yet decided]

According to media reports, TSMC said in an emailed statement on Nov. 9 that it is preparing for a second Arizona factory, but has not yet decided.

It was previously reported that TSMC plans to announce a new cutting-edge semiconductor factory in the north of Phoenix, Arizona, in the next few months, adjacent to the $12 billion integrated factory announced in 2020, with roughly the same investment scale as previous projects. The new factory TSMC plans to build will produce on a 3nm process.

[Adidas’ third-quarter net profit was 347 million euros, down 63.8% year-on-year]

On November 9, Adidas released its financial results for the third quarter of 2022: net sales were 6.408 billion euros, an increase of 11.4% year-on-year; operating profit was 564 million euros, a year-on-year decrease of 16.0%; gross profit margin decreased by 1.0 percentage points to 49.1%; Net profit attributable to shareholders was 347 million euros, down 63.8% year-on-year.

Notable events in the U.S. stock market (Beijing time)

November 9

23:00 US September wholesale sales monthly rate

23:30 EIA crude oil inventories from the United States to the week of November 4, EIA strategic oil reserve inventories from the United States to the week of November 4

November 10th

00:00 2024 FOMC vote committee, Richmond Fed President Barkin speaks on the US economic outlook