Investing.com – U.S. stock index futures rose slightly before the market on Tuesday (14th), and the market waited for the U.S. January CPI to be announced later.

Analysts expect that due to rising gasoline prices and other factors, the monthly rate of the US CPI may increase by 0.5% in January, the largest increase in three months. Superimposed on the previous strong non-farm payrolls, the market’s concerns about inflation may intensify.

Aneta Markowska, chief financial economist at Jefferies LLC, said the labor market is still hot first, and if inflation also starts to pick up now, then expect that to increase the likelihood that the Fed will continue to raise interest rates.

Previously, it also said that the economic outlook and inflation outlook remained highly uncertain, and global and (US) domestic factors exacerbated this uncertainty. He noted the need to look at multiple batches of data between now and the next meeting.

In the previous trading day, rose 1.11%, rose 1.14%, rose 1.48%.

As of 19:55 Beijing time (06:55 a.m. Eastern Time), Investing.com’s U.S. stock prices rose 21.1 points or about 0.06% to 34,267.00 points; up 6.8 points or about 0.16% to 4,144.10 points ; Up 29.8 points, or about 0.24%, to 12,532.10.

Premarket stocks

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: ) rose 18%, posting its first quarterly profit. Palantir also expects to achieve an annual profit this fiscal year, which would be the first time in Palantir’s history that it will be profitable.

Walmart (WAL-MART) (NYSE: ) plans to close three U.S. technology centers.

Manchester United (NYSE: ) rose 2.84%. It is rumored that Musk intends to bid 4.5 billion pounds to acquire Manchester United. It is reported that the bid for Manchester United will end on February 17. A person familiar with the matter said that the Qatar consortium is preparing to make an acquisition offer for Manchester United before the end of this week, and Ratcliffe, the richest man in Britain, has also expressed interest in the acquisition.

Tesla (NASDAQ: ) rose 0.58%. Tesla adjusted the price of its U.S. cars for the fourth time in two months. This time, it raised the price of the high-performance Model Y by $1,000 to $58,990, and lowered the price of the rear-wheel drive Model 3 by $500 to $42,990. .

Ford Motor (NYSE: ) rose 0.46% after it announced it would cut 3,800 European jobs as part of a shift to electric vehicles.

Ouster Inc (NYSE: ) rose 4.38%. Lidar maker Ouster and Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ: ) announced on Monday that they have completed their merger. The new company will continue to use the Ouster name and the stock symbol OUST.

TSMC (NYSE:) (TW:) rose 0.3%. TSMC approved the 2022 employee bonus and dividend plan: an average of about NT$1.87 million per person.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: ) rose 0.12%. Netflix (NASDAQ: ) rose 0.13%, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: ) rose 0.58%, Amazon (NASDAQ: ) rose 0.16%, Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: ) rose 0.16%, Facebook parent company Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: ) rose 0.16%. 0.26%.

Chinese stocks

China Internet ETF KraneShares CSI China Internet (NYSE: ) rose 1.28%.

360 Data Science (NASDAQ: ) announced that it will change its name to Qifu Technology, and the company will fully focus on its financial technology strategy.

Weilai Automobile (NYSE:)(HK:), Ideal Automobile (NASDAQ:)(HK:), Xiaopeng Automobile (NYSE:)(HK:) fluctuated by less than plus or minus 1%.

Bilibili (NASDAQ: ) (HK: ) fell 0.89%, and iQiyi (NASDAQ: ) fell 1.06%.

Alibaba (NYSE:) (HK: ) fell 0.50%, JD.com (NASDAQ:) (HK: ) fell 1.20%, and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: ) fell 0.89%. Baidu (NASDAQ: ) (HK: ) fell 0.54%.

financial report

Premarket: Coca-Cola (NYSE: ), Marriott International (NASDAQ: ).

After hours: Airbnb (NASDAQ: ), GoDaddy Inc (NYSE: ), Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: ), Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: ), Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ).

Economic Data and Events

21:30 Beijing time (08:30 am EST)

and

and

24:00 Beijing time (11:00 am EST)

00:30 Beijing time (11:30 am EST)

Beijing time 03:05 (US Eastern time 14:05)

