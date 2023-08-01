U.S. Stocks Set to Extend Longest Winning Streak in Two Years as Earnings Reports Awaited

U.S. Stock Market Expected to Extend Winning Streak for Fifth Consecutive Month

Investors are eagerly awaiting the earnings reports of major companies such as Apple and Amazon, as well as the upcoming non-farm payrolls report. U.S. stock index futures rose slightly before the market opened on Monday, signaling positive sentiment among investors.

The S&P 500 has been on an impressive winning streak, set to record its fifth consecutive month of gains. This marks the longest monthly winning streak in two years since August 2021. The index is currently up about 3% for the month, and it is expected to continue its upward trajectory.

One of the key factors supporting risk sentiment is the belief that the Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle has come to an end. Additionally, the U.S. economy is expected to experience a soft landing, with inflation slowing down more than anticipated. These factors contribute to the overall resilience of the economy and boost investor confidence.

However, it is crucial for investors to closely monitor the upcoming U.S. inflation and employment reports before the Federal Reserve’s September meeting. This will provide insights into whether inflation will continue to cool or if there are any signs of economic weakness that could influence the central bank’s decision-making.

Before the market opened, several notable stocks were making moves. Walmart saw a 0.3% increase in its stock price after news broke that it had made a significant investment in Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. On the other hand, Johnson & Johnson faced a 1.7% decline as a U.S. judge rejected the company’s attempts to avoid claims that its products caused cancer through bankruptcy protection.

Chevron experienced a 1.6% rise after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to a buy rating. The investment bank cited solid growth prospects as the reason behind the upgrade. Similarly, Adobe saw a 2.5% increase after Morgan Stanley upgraded the company to overweight. The upgrade was based on the potential for generative artificial intelligence to boost earnings.

In the Chinese stock market, shares of Xpeng Motors fell 7% after a downgrade from UBS. The market has already priced in recent positive catalysts, and the company now faces challenges in a highly competitive market. NIO, on the other hand, experienced a 4.27% increase in its stock price.

Overall, the U.S. stock market is poised to continue its winning streak, driven by positive economic factors and investor optimism. However, it remains crucial for investors to stay informed and keep an eye on upcoming economic reports that could influence market dynamics.

