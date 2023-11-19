U.S. Stocks Slightly Higher as Inflation Cools and Economy Slows

U.S. Stocks Close Slightly Higher on Friday

On Friday, U.S. stocks closed slightly higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.01%, the Nasdaq Composite Index rising 0.08%, and the S&P 500 rising 0.13%. The gains come as a series of economic data released recently in the United States has shown that U.S. inflation has cooled and economic growth has slowed, leading investors to believe that the Federal Reserve has halted interest rate hikes. The three major U.S. stock indexes have recorded gains for three consecutive weeks.

Data recently released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show that the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) and core CPI have both cooled in October, with the core CPI – the metric the Federal Reserve is most concerned about – falling to its lowest point in more than two years. This is lower than market expectations, both year-on-year and month-on-month.

Furthermore, recent data also indicates that U.S. economic growth is slowing. In October, U.S. retail sales recorded a monthly rate of -0.1%, the lowest since March this year.

Under the influence of weak economic data, the market has strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve will end its interest rate hike cycle, causing the dollar to weaken. The U.S. dollar index fell back on Friday, and the weekly decline was the largest since mid-July. Many economists believe that the Federal Reserve has already had its final interest rate hike earlier this year.

Meanwhile, domestically, the A-share Shanghai and Shenzhen Index have risen for four consecutive weeks, indicating that the domestic economy has experienced a significant rebound. The performance of small-market capitalization stocks has been particularly strong recently, likely due to liquidity pressure increasing at year-end. To maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity in the banking system, the central bank has launched a 1,000 billion yuan medium-term lending facility operation, and it is expected that the reserve requirement ratio may be lowered again before the end of the year.

In conclusion, the U.S. stock market and domestic A-share market are both reflecting changes in economic and monetary policy, with investors closely monitoring developments in the coming weeks.

