U.S. Stocks Sustain Gains, Dow Jones Industrial Average Rises by 0.73%

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.73%. The market was led by gains in the technology, healthcare, and financial sectors.

The best-performing stocks of the day included Boeing Co, Intel Corporation, and Salesforce Inc. Boeing saw a rise of 2.81% or 6.10 points to close at 223.41, while Intel Corporation added 2.03% or 0.66 points to end at 33.25. Salesforce Inc was up 1.93% or 3.96 points, closing at 209.47.

On the other hand, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Travelers, and Amgen were the worst performers of the session. Walgreens fell 0.24% or 0.06 points to close at 25.26, while Travelers declined 0.12% or 0.20 points, ending at 161.64. Amgen was down 0.09% or 0.24 points, closing at 256.38.

Hasbro Inc, Intuitive Surgical Corporation, and Intuit Inc were the top performers on the S&P 500, rising 5.66% to 69.68, 4.17% to 297.55, and 4.12% to 519.05, respectively. The worst performers on the S&P 500 included Advance Auto Parts Inc, DISH Network Corp., and Ulta Beauty Products Inc, which were down 5.64% to 64.08, 3.69% to 6.00, and 3.69% to 407.15, respectively.

The Nasdaq Composite saw YS Biopharma Co Ltd, VinFast Auto, and Alset Capital Acquisition Corp as its top performers. YS Biopharma rose 65.56% to settle at 1.25, VinFast Auto was up 40.35% to settle at 68.77, and Alset Capital Acquisition Corp rose 39.46% to close at 10.85. The worst performers on the Nasdaq Composite were Prime Number Acquisition I Corp, FG Merger Corp, and Domo Inc, which were down 46.95% to 4.26, 41.79% to 4.82, and 35.80% to 10.94, respectively.

Overall, 1,727 stocks rose on the New York Stock Exchange, while 1,142 stocks closed down. On the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1,805 stocks rose and 1,655 stocks fell. 140 individual stocks remained flat.

In other news, shares of DISH Network Corp. reached five-year lows, falling 3.69% to 6.00, while shares of Intuit Group Inc rose to one-year highs, up 4.12% to 519.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance fell to five-year lows, down 0.24% to 25.26. Shares of Prime Number Acquisition I Corp fell to all-time lows, declining 46.95% to 4.26. Shares of VinFast Auto rose to all-time highs, up 40.35% to 68.77. Lastly, shares of FG Merger Corp fell to all-time lows, down 41.79% to 4.82, and shares of Domo Inc fell to three-year lows, falling 35.80% to 10.94.

In the commodities market, gold futures for December options fell 0.29% to $1,941.45. WTI crude oil futures for delivery in October rose 1.14% to $79.95, while the October London Brent crude oil futures rose 1.50% to $84.61.

In the forex market, the EUR/USD exchange rate remained unchanged at 1.08, while the USD/JPY exchange rate rose by 0.38%, quoting 146.43. The U.S. dollar index futures rose 0.20% to 104.13.

Overall, it was a positive day for U.S. stocks, with various sectors experiencing gains. Investors will be closely watching market trends and economic indicators in the days ahead.

