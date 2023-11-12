U.S. Treasury Department Aware of Cyber Attack on China’s ICBC Banking System

The Treasury Department of the United States is aware of a cyber attack against the largest bank in China, reportedly causing disruptions in the US Treasury market. The department is in contact with financial regulators and monitoring the situation, according to a U.S. Treasury spokesman on Friday.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) manages operations and other services for financial institutions. In a statement published on its website, ICBC mentioned that a ransomware attack this week had disrupted some of its systems, but it had taken parts of the affected systems offline to limit the impact.

The New York-based company said it was investigating and had reported the problem to the authorities. All Treasury operations executed on Wednesday and financing operations of Thursday’s repos were liquidated, ICBC stated, noting that its banking, email, and other systems were not affected.

The Securities Industry Association and Mercados Financieros did not provide any comments on the attack, and ICBC did not disclose further details. However, reports suggested that the attack had been perpetrated by LockBit, a Russian-speaking ransomware group that does not target former Soviet countries.

LockBit is considered one of the most efficient ransomware variants by the cybersecurity company Emsisoft, and has attacked thousands of organizations since September 2019.

Share this: Facebook

X

