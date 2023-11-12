Home » U.S. Treasury Department Aware of Cyber Attack on China’s ICBC Banking System
Business

U.S. Treasury Department Aware of Cyber Attack on China’s ICBC Banking System

by admin
U.S. Treasury Department Aware of Cyber Attack on China’s ICBC Banking System

The Treasury Department of the United States is aware of a cyber attack against the largest bank in China, reportedly causing disruptions in the US Treasury market. The department is in contact with financial regulators and monitoring the situation, according to a U.S. Treasury spokesman on Friday.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) manages operations and other services for financial institutions. In a statement published on its website, ICBC mentioned that a ransomware attack this week had disrupted some of its systems, but it had taken parts of the affected systems offline to limit the impact.

The New York-based company said it was investigating and had reported the problem to the authorities. All Treasury operations executed on Wednesday and financing operations of Thursday’s repos were liquidated, ICBC stated, noting that its banking, email, and other systems were not affected.

The Securities Industry Association and Mercados Financieros did not provide any comments on the attack, and ICBC did not disclose further details. However, reports suggested that the attack had been perpetrated by LockBit, a Russian-speaking ransomware group that does not target former Soviet countries.

LockBit is considered one of the most efficient ransomware variants by the cybersecurity company Emsisoft, and has attacked thousands of organizations since September 2019.

See also  Banks, fleeing deposits and latent losses: Charles Schwab Bank is now in the crosshairs

You may also like

Cohesion, 2.86 billion agreement with Calabria: 622.4 million...

11,000 euros in dividends per year: I have...

Supermarkets are still in conflict with food groups

European businesses fail due to war, data says

Daily and fixed-term deposits: These banks pay four...

Nissan Introduces 2024 Sentra: Updates, Pricing, and Competition

Former Ilva, the court says no to protective...

Volkswagen announces investment of one billion dollars for...

Resolution 41 of 02/06/2024 – Authorization of expenditure...

According to experts, China’s economy is “booming” –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy