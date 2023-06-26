U.S. Treasury liquidity improves, a measure of market depth hits highest since Fed rate hike last year – Xinhua English.news.cn

U.S. Treasury liquidity improves, a measure of market depth hits highest since Fed rate hike last year

2023-06-27 04:07:46 Source: Financial circles share to:

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat and scan

Traders have been saying for years that the world‘s largest bond market is illiquid, so signs of improvement over the past few months should welcome them.

Rate strategists at JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are reminding clients that indicators such as “market depth” in the U.S. Treasury market have rebounded. That could portend further declines in interest rate volatility already near the nadir this year.

Deteriorating liquidity is seen as a driver of intense debate over the Fed’s policy outlook, U.S. economic growth and inflation, which has led to volatility in interest rate markets this year. But calm was restored later as investors converged on the Fed’s interest rate outlook. Measures of volatility have been on the decline since March, even as traders remain wary of risks such as a recession.

“Market depth has shown an initial improvement. However, it remains low from a historical perspective and only a clearer policy outlook will allow continued improvement in market depth indicators,” JPMorgan analyst Jay Barry wrote in a June 23 note. “

Barry said JPMorgan analysis showed market depth had rebounded to its highest level since the Fed began tightening policy last year.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced in May that it planned to start buying back some bonds, in part to support bond market liquidity. The Federal Reserve and other market regulators have been working to increase transparency and bring more transactions into central clearing houses.