September 12, 2022 20:37 PM

U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen.

[Interface News]According to CCTV news, on September 11, local time, U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen said that U.S. gasoline prices may rise again later this year. In an interview with local media on the same day, Yellen said that there is a risk of rising gasoline prices in the United States. She said, “This risk exists, and we are trying to set a price cap to try to address this risk.”

Yellen noted that the European Union will largely stop buying Russian oil this winter and ban services that allow Russia to transport oil by tanker, moves that could send prices soaring.

Yellen said the U.S. is moving to lower global oil prices by setting price caps to lower Russia’s revenue while maintaining Russian oil supplies.

It is reported that the G7 issued a joint statement on the 2nd and agreed to impose price caps on Russian oil and petroleum products in order to reduce Russia’s income and weaken Russia’s ability to finance the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

See also  Biden's Pentagon Commemorates 21st Anniversary of "9·11" Terrorist Attack

