U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen: OPEC+ production cut decision 'unhelpful and unwise' for global economy

U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen: OPEC+ production cut decision ‘unhelpful and unwise’ for global economy By Investing.com
Yingwei Financial Investing – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that OPEC+’s decision to cut oil production was “unhelpful and unwise” for the global economy, especially for emerging markets struggling with high energy prices.

“I think the OPEC+ decision is unhelpful and unwise – but not sure what the final impact will be. In my opinion, it’s certainly not appropriate in the situation we’re facing now,” she said.

Earlier, OPEC+ announced a production cut of 2 million barrels per day, its largest production cut since the outbreak of the epidemic in 2020. Later, U.S. President Biden said that OPEC+ did not need to cut oil production.

Referring to the recent strength of the dollar, Yellen said that the strength of the dollar is mainly driven by the performance of the economy. “We have seen the dollar appreciate significantly, mainly due to differences in macro fundamentals across countries. The dollar has become a safe haven amid geopolitical tensions and different paces of monetary tightening.”

