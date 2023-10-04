U.S. Treasury Yields Reach 16-Year High, as ‘New Bond King’ Warns of Stock Market Turmoil

U.S. Treasury yields reached their highest level in 16 years on Tuesday, causing concern among investors. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 4.854%, while the 30-year Treasury note reached 4.984%, marking their highest levels since 2007.

This surge in Treasury yields has prompted Jeff Gundlach, founder and CEO of DoubleLine Capital, to warn that the stock market is in turmoil. Known as the “New Bond King”, Gundlach explained that the market is reacting to news that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates high for a longer period of time. He believes that this consideration, along with rising bond interest rates, poses significant challenges for the U.S. stock market.

In response to these developments, the S&P 500 index fell to its lowest level since June 1 on Tuesday. Gundlach predicts that if the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury bond surpasses 5%, the psychological impact will be even greater.

Additionally, Gundlach stated that the U.S. economy has already begun to slow down due to high interest rates. He expects this weakness to become more apparent in the first half of next year. As a result, he suggests that the Federal Reserve may need to implement interest rate cuts to support the economy.

It is important to note that the financial community is cautious about making investment decisions based on this information. They emphasize that the content, data, and tools in this article should not be viewed as investment advice, but rather used as a point of reference. The stock market is inherently risky, so investors are advised to exercise caution when making investment decisions.

Ultimately, the recent surge in U.S. Treasury yields has rattled investors and raised concerns about the stability of the stock market. As the bond king himself warns, it is crucial for investors to be cautious when navigating these uncertain times.

