Uber CEO does not know own fares: “Oh my God. Wow.”

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi estimated that a 3-mile ride would cost $20. In fact, it was more than twice as much. Reuters

The price of an Uber ride can surprise you — even if you’re the company’s CEO.

Uber boss Dara Khosrowshahi was surprised to learn that an interviewer paid around 45 euros for a 4.74-kilometer ride.

Uber prices have skyrocketed in recent years due to inflation and driver shortages.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Many People have experienced a price shock on Uber beforeand the head of the company is no exception.

The Editor-in-Chief ofWired“, Steven Levy, took a 2.95-mile (4.74-kilometer) Uber ride from downtown New York City to the West Side to meet Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. When asked to estimate the cost of the ride, Khosrowshahi gave “twenty dollars.” As it turns out, his estimate was less than half the actual price of $51.69, inclusive Gratuity for the driver.

“Oh my God. Wow,” said the manager when he found out the price.

And that wasn’t the worst of it. When Levy first tried an Uber ride for the interview book, the price was $20 higher, he said. Khosrowshahi attributed this to the price hike, although, as Levy noted, “it’s ten o’clock in the morning on a sunny weekday, and it’s not like the President is in town.”

read too

Why managers often appear unconsciously arrogant – and what a coach says they can do about it

“Everything has become more expensive. The Inflation has become part of our everyday lives,” Khosrowshahi replied, “with Uber, most of the fare goes to the driver. Our drivers’ weekly earnings have increased by 40, 50 percent in the last four years, because that’s the cost of time and labor. I think that’s positive.”

The cost of ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft skyrocketed from 2018 to 2021, reported CNBC this year, citing data from Rakuten Intelligence. According to Rakuten data, Uber fares increased by 40 percent in April 2021 compared to the previous year. Khosrowshahi promised at the time that the prices would last until September 2021 would return “almost to the level of the good old days”..

earlier this year asked However, the UCLA Labor Center found that the average fare for Uber and Lyft in New York City increased 50 percent between February 2019 and April 2022, while the average driver wage increased just 31 percent over that period.

Khosrowshahi has attributed some of the company’s recent growth to inflation and a shortage of drivers.

In August last year, however, the company reported that the number of drivers worldwide to a record high of five million increased – that is 31 percent more than in the previous year.

read too

The nine smartest ways to invest in artificial intelligence right now, according to Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and UBS

“We have a very strong influx of new riders signing up to make money,” Khosrowshahi said at the time. 70 percent of them indicated that inflation and current food and living costs would play a role in their decision to use the platform.

Some of the price hikes are also due to Uber looking for growth no more rides subsidized and instead focus on profit. That seems to be working: On Monday, Khosrowshahi announced Uber’s first-ever operating profit.

Read the original article in English here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

