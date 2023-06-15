Home » Uber Eats in Italy throws in the towel and closes the delivery service
Business

Uber Eats in Italy throws in the towel and closes the delivery service

by admin
Uber Eats in Italy throws in the towel and closes the delivery service

With a surprise announcement from the headquarters in the Netherlands, Uber in Italy ceases the delivery business with the Uber Eats brand and at the same time abandons the Israeli market where the US multinational has failed to conquer a significant market share. Activities kicked off in Italy in 2016 and the platform progressively developed its services in 60 medium-large cities but without achieving growth «in line with our expectations to guarantee a sustainable business in the long term – as stated in a company note -. Hence the decision to discontinue our food delivery operations in Italy via the Uber Eats app.” Now the focus is on mobility services «where we are recording significant growth. Indeed, thanks to the Uber Black service and the agreement with It Taxi, we are currently present in 10 Italian cities: in the last 12 months, over one million Italians and tourists have used the Uber app to move around the cities where we operate and almost 10,000 drivers, between NCC and taxis, have had the opportunity to make at least one ride always through our app». The “Taxi in Sardinia” service has been active in Cagliari and Olbia since last week, but the multinational expects to land in four other cities by the end of the year. In the recent past, it was 2020, the branch was commissioned by the Court of Milan on charges of illegal hiring of riders through some intermediary companies. The commissioner was revoked in 2021 by the judges after the recognition of a virtuous path undertaken by the company to restore legality and protect riders’ wages.

You may also like

Economic forecast for 2023 – “The signs point...

ECB, the hawk Lagarde does not follow Powell:...

Audi boss Markus Duesmann is aiming for higher...

Sansonetti against Berlinguer: rags flying to the left...

JD.com Releases 618 Gold Jewelry Top 10 Hot...

Chart: That’s how rapidly the ECB increased its...

Nomisma, fewer families are able to save. Brick...

European interest rate policy – eighth interest rate...

Intesa enters Fintech with Isybank, the bank that...

Create a new benchmark for two-wheeled electric luxury...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy