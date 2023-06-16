Uber Eats leaves Italy: “Growth below expectations”

Uber Eats leaves the Italian market

Uber Eats leaves the Italian market. This is what the company announces in a note on its website. “Our journey with Uber Eats – we read – it began in Milan in 2016. Over the past seven years we have reached over 60 cities in all Italian regions, working with thousands of partner restaurants that have been able to benefit from our services to expand their clientele and their opportunities of business, especially in critical periods such as the one due to the Covid”.

