Uber enters the Olympus of the S&P 500. Since the beginning of the year the stock has done +132%

Listen to the audio version of the article

Uber enters the Olympus of the S&P 500, the Wall Street index that groups together the 500 companies with the greatest market value. An important promotion for the mobility giant which, over the years, has expanded its empire and won over millions of customers around the world. The official entry will take place on December 18th in place of Sealed Air. Along with Uber, Jabil and Builders FirstSource will enter the index as part of the index’s usual quarterly rebalancing.

Stock +132% since the beginning of the year

«I’m super proud. What a fantastic way to start the weekend,” commented satisfied CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. Uber shares are also celebrating on the stock market, gaining up to 7.3% in after-hours trading after a run that saw the company jump by 132% since the beginning of the year. A surge partly attributable to the wait for entry into the S&P 500, which pushed many investors to buy Uber shares in the hope of capitalizing on the official announcement.

The boost of quarterly results

Wall Street analysts had predicted the giant’s admission into the prestigious index after its third quarter results highlighted the second consecutive quarter of profitability, one of the parameters necessary for inclusion.

With its 118 billion market value, Uber was so far the largest company not included in the S&P 500, within which the average capitalization is 31 billion dollars. Having landed on Wall Street in 2019, Uber has revolutionized global urban mobility.