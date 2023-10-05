Uber Introduces Package Pickup and Delivery Service, Targeting 5,000 US Cities

Uber to Offer Package Delivery Service for $5

Uber announced on Wednesday that it will be expanding its services to include package delivery. The ride-hailing and package delivery company will now allow its drivers to pick up up to five prepaid, sealed return packages from customers and deliver them to the nearest post office, UPS, or FedEx. The service will be available for a fee of $5, or $3 for Uber One members.

Initially, the new service will be rolled out in approximately 5,000 cities across the United States. Customers will have the convenience of choosing their preferred delivery location within the Uber app, with only reception locations open for at least the next hour being displayed. To ensure the safe delivery of packages, Uber drivers will provide visual confirmation upon drop-off.

While the focus of the service is expected to be on handling return packages, Uber drivers will also accept sealed and prepaid packages for delivery. This move by Uber opens up a significant opportunity for the company to tap into the booming package delivery market.

According to shipping and logistics consultant, Satish Jindel, FedEx and UPS handle a staggering 31 million packages each day, with the state-owned postal company accounting for an additional 25 million. However, a substantial portion of these deliveries are for businesses that do not typically send return packages. Jindel believes that many individuals will choose to handle their own returns instead of paying the $5 fee to Uber.

Nevertheless, Jindel estimates that Uber’s new package delivery service could potentially cater to about 574,000 packages per day on business days. During the holiday season in December, this demand is projected to increase by 25%. This expansion by Uber into the shipping industry is a strategic move that could potentially reshape the package delivery landscape.